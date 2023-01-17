USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|1. South Carolina (32)
|18-0
|800
|1
|2. Ohio State
|18-0
|758
|3
|3. Stanford
|17-2
|702
|2
|4. LSU
|18-0
|699
|5
|5. Connecticut
|15-2
|686
|4
|6. Indiana
|16-1
|655
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|14-2
|613
|7
|8. Utah
|16-1
|571
|8
|9. Iowa
|14-4
|529
|9
|10. Virginia Tech
|14-3
|473
|13
|11. Maryland
|14-4
|428
|11
|12. Oklahoma
|14-2
|409
|16
|13. UCLA
|15-3
|399
|14
|14. Duke
|16-1
|379
|19
|15. Arizona
|14-4
|298
|10
|16. Michigan
|15-3
|285
|20
|17. Iowa State
|11-4
|282
|15
|18. North Carolina State
|13-5
|256
|12
|19. Gonzaga
|17-2
|234
|21
|20. North Carolina
|12-5
|219
|22
|21. Oregon
|13-5
|132
|18
|22. Arkansas
|17-3
|121
|23
|23. Illinois
|15-3
|120
|24
|24. Baylor
|12-5
|84
|17
|25. Texas
|13-5
|59
|NR
Dropped out: No. 25 Kansas (12-4).
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 35; Villanova (16-3) 34; Colorado (15-3) 33; South Florida (16-4) 31; Florida State (16-4) 18; Middle Tennessee (14-2) 13; Creighton (12-5) 9; St. John's (14-3) 9; Kansas (12-4) 7; Louisville (14-6) 5; Miami (Fla.) (12-6) 5; Tennessee (14-6) 5; Southern California (13-4) 2; Cleveland State (16-2) 1; Columbia (15-3) 1; UNLV (17-2) 1.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0