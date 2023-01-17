USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past...

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO