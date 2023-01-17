USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

1. South Carolina (32) 18-0 800 1
2. Ohio State 18-0 758 3
3. Stanford 17-2 702 2
4. LSU 18-0 699 5
5. Connecticut 15-2 686 4
6. Indiana 16-1 655 6
7. Notre Dame 14-2 613 7
8. Utah 16-1 571 8
9. Iowa 14-4 529 9
10. Virginia Tech 14-3 473 13
11. Maryland 14-4 428 11
12. Oklahoma 14-2 409 16
13. UCLA 15-3 399 14
14. Duke 16-1 379 19
15. Arizona 14-4 298 10
16. Michigan 15-3 285 20
17. Iowa State 11-4 282 15
18. North Carolina State 13-5 256 12
19. Gonzaga 17-2 234 21
20. North Carolina 12-5 219 22
21. Oregon 13-5 132 18
22. Arkansas 17-3 121 23
23. Illinois 15-3 120 24
24. Baylor 12-5 84 17
25. Texas 13-5 59 NR

Dropped out: No. 25 Kansas (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 35; Villanova (16-3) 34; Colorado (15-3) 33; South Florida (16-4) 31; Florida State (16-4) 18; Middle Tennessee (14-2) 13; Creighton (12-5) 9; St. John's (14-3) 9; Kansas (12-4) 7; Louisville (14-6) 5; Miami (Fla.) (12-6) 5; Tennessee (14-6) 5; Southern California (13-4) 2; Cleveland State (16-2) 1; Columbia (15-3) 1; UNLV (17-2) 1.

