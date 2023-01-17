ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb0tl_0kHnduRq00
Photo: Getty Images

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal .

Writers at Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot for all-you-can-eat fun for each state, from kitchens cooking up country classics to sushi bars and seafood buffets. According to the site:

"Buffets in American officially became a thing in the 1940s when a man named Herb MacDonald launched the Buckaroo Buffet in Las Vegas. MacDonald's goal was to keep casino goers staying longer. This ideology of a lavish food extravagance has since then been adapted to differing cuisines around North America! From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more — we've got it all!"

Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria, a pizza joint and Italian buffet in Murfreesboro, was named the top buffet in all of Tennessee. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 150 reviews , customers seem to enjoy popular items like White Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza and more. One reviewer even wrote it was "definitely worth stopping [by]."

Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria is located at 129 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

Check out Yelp 's full list to see all of the country's best buffets.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Tennessee Brew Works’ Dolly Parton Birthday Bash

Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works invites you to the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life and music on January 21 at its brewery and taproom (located at 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville). It’s a Dolly-themed day!. Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
HOHENWALD, TN
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival Named One of the Best Food Fests in U.S.

The World Chicken Festival has been a tasty staple in Kentucky for over 30 years, but if you're like me, you might not have heard of it. When you think of Kentucky one of the first things that might pop into your head is fried chicken. The two are synonymous with each other thanks to the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is from (and founded KFC) in Laurel County, Kentucky. So naturally, the state of Kentucky would embrace its fried chicken heritage with a big festival, right?
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

7th Annual Midstate Classic Collegiate Tournament returns to Columbia March 15

The City of Columbia is set to host the 7th Annual Midstate Softball Classic on March 15 at Ridley Sports Complex. This year’s Midstate Classic features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers facing off against the Austin Peay State University Governors at 5:30. Columbia State Community College and Motlow Community College will play in the opening game at 1:00.
COLUMBIA, TN
The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy