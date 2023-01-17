Bridgeport state senator Moore launches mayoral bid

Bridgeport, Conn./WTIC Radio - There's another candidate in the running for mayor of Bridgeport.

State Senator Marilyn Moore has announced she will again seek the Democratic nomination in 2023.

Moore ran for mayor four years ago, losing a primary to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim.

"By declaring my candidacy, I am responding to the thousands of people who voted for me in 2019," said Moore. "For them and for my love of this great city I am going to fight for victory for all of us."

Moore filed her official paperwork with the City Clerk's Office in launching her campaign.

She was first elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Moore said addressing gun violence and the city's economy are some of the issues she'll she will focus on during the campaign.

She joins fellow Democrats John Gomes and Lamond Daniels, as well as Ganim, who have announced bids for the Park City's top job.