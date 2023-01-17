ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport state senator Moore launches mayoral bid

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1vLo_0kHndrnf00

Bridgeport, Conn./WTIC Radio - There's another candidate in the running for mayor of Bridgeport.

State Senator Marilyn Moore has announced she will again seek the Democratic nomination in 2023.

Moore ran for mayor four years ago, losing a primary to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim.

"By declaring my candidacy, I am responding to the thousands of people who voted for me in 2019," said Moore. "For them and for my love of this great city I am going to fight for victory for all of us."

Moore filed her official paperwork with the City Clerk's Office in launching her campaign.

She was first elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Moore said addressing gun violence and the city's economy are some of the issues she'll she will focus on during the campaign.

She joins fellow Democrats John Gomes and Lamond Daniels, as well as Ganim, who have announced bids for the Park City's top job.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Michael E. Pacowta Named President Of Valley United Way

SHELTON — The Valley United Way (VUW) board of directors is pleased to announce that Michael E. Pacowta has been named President and Chief Professional Officer. Pacowta brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the organization’s five-town region of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. He succeeds Interim President and Chief Executive Officer David Kennedy, who retired on January 9.
SHELTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council members push back against BoE’s $27M budget ask

NORWALK, Conn. — Friction developed in the first discussion between Norwalk Public Schools representatives and Common Council members wrestling with the district’s requested 12.7% operating budget increase, a hoped-for $27.6 million bump up from the 2022-23 budget. Council members took exception to the phrase “zero funded” when in...
NORWALK, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say

WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour

Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
SEYMOUR, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit

NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy