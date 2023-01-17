ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)

By Scott Feinberg
 2 days ago
Michelle Yeoh , the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter ’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recently recorded in front of an audience of students at Chapman University, is a Malaysian-born actress who has been in the game for 40 years. She has been described by NPR as “the leading lady of Hong Kong’s action movies,” by GQ as “one of the most physically gifted actresses alive” and by the Irish Times as “the greatest female action star in cinema history.” And she was named one of Time ’s 100 most influential people in the world — and “icon of the year” — for 2022.

A quarter-century ago, mainstream American audiences were introduced to Yeoh in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies , through which she ushered in a new era of Bonds girls who could kick ass and take names themselves. Over the years since, she has shined in movies made all around the world, including 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ; 2007’s Sunshine ; 2011’s The Lady ; and 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians .

But for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once , a breakout hit directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for A24 in which she plays an immigrant frustrated with her life who is exposed to alternate paths it might have taken, the 60-year-old has received the best reviews of her career.

She has also received widespread awards recognition: she won the best musical/comedy actress Golden Globe, was nominated for the best actress Critics Choice Award, is nominated for the best actress SAG Award and looks all but certain to be nominated for — and possibly win — the best actress Oscar.

Tune in to an in-depth interview about her life and career via the audio player near the top of this post.

The Hollywood Reporter

Annie Awards: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Leads Feature Competition With Nine Noms

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio leads the feature competition of the 50th annual Annie Awards for animation, with nine nominations including one in the top category for best animated feature. That’s followed by Turning Red with seven noms and Puss in Boot: The Last Wish and The Sea Beast, with six apiece. Alongside Pinocchio, the movies Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild are nominated for best animated feature. Charlotte, Inu-Oh, Annecy winner Little Nicholas, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and My Father’s Dragon are nominated for best independent animated feature.More from The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From Antoine Fuqua, Lionsgate

Michael Jackson is getting the biopic treatment. Lionsgate and director Antoine Fuqua are taking on the musician’s life in a film titled Michael, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Graham King, a seasoned hand at biopics with the Oscar-winning Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody under his belt, is producing along with John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. John Logan, who penned Gladiator and The Aviator, wrote the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterBruce Gowers, Director on Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Music Video and 'American Idol,' Dies at 82Lisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies...
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Cooke Starring in eOne Horror Thriller ‘Visitation’

Olivia Cooke, one of the stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will lead the cast of Visitation, a horror thriller from eOne, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films. Isla Johnston, who played a young Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones mainstay Alfie Allen, with Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, and screen vet Stephen Rea are also on the roll call for the production, which began shooting last week in Ireland.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Star Olivia Cooke Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles While Filming 'Bates Motel''House of the Dragon' Review: HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel...
