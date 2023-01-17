Fat Dust Big Dust Skinny Dust !!! Who give a Freak we are all nothing but DUST !! Need to be worried about your soul !! Your absolutely beautiful 💕🥰
I agree leave this women alone, all that matter is she love herself! I think that’s what the problem is people are insecure within themselves and can’t understand how she’s so happy being big. Focus on yourself!! You go MONIQUE everyone deserves love!
Ppl will shame you for being fat, skinny, if you have big lips, lil lips, bald head or if you wear a wig. Ppl shame you if you drive a station-wagon or if you catch the city bus. Ppl shame other ppl for where/how they live, how much money they have/don't have. ITS ALL BULLYING & ppl need to stop. God don't like ugly.
