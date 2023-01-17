ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Forecasters warn low temperatures may last into next week amid cold snap

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ozgd_0kHndEog00

Forecasters have warned temperatures could stay below average into next week in parts of the UK as the cold spell continues, with lows of minus 8C predicted on Tuesday night.

The Met Office has said further weather warnings for snow and ice are likely to be issued for Wednesday night.

Drivers have been urged to factor in extra time for their journeys in order to move carefully along slippery roads and defrost their cars.

It comes after dozens of people were injured following a crash involving a double-decker bus in “treacherous” freezing conditions in Somerset.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said temperatures are likely to dip as low as minus 7C or 8C in the south and south east of England on Tuesday evening.

Mr Morgan said: “There will be a widespread frost and everywhere will be sub-zero but it won’t be as cold as last night. Tonight we’re likley to bottom out at about minus 7C or 8C and that will be in localised places in the south of England.

“The north east of England might get chilly as well. There will be a fair amount of ice around so there are a lot of warnings in place.

“Certainly if you’re planning to make a journey tomorrow morning it’s worth leaving extra time for your journey, both to defrost your car and because the roads will be more slippery. There will be travel disruption, especially where there is snow.”

Mr Morgan said most warnings will expire around the middle part of tomorrow with further warnings expected to come into force, but the weather service is avoiding issuing them long in advance so as not to confuse people.

“This is a cold spell lasting around five to seven days so I think by the weekend if you’re living in Scotland or Northern Ireland, you will feel it getting a bit milder – but it will remain cold in England and Wales.

“It may well take until the early part of next week for temperatures to return to normal across England and Wales.”

An amber warning for snow in northern Scotland has been issued by the Met Office for between 3pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning.

Nearby Altnaharra saw 11cm, Wick Airport on Scotland’s far north coast had 8cm and Lerwick in the Shetland Islands had 7cm of snow.

Ballypatrick Forest in County Antrim and Shap in Cumbria each saw 3cm of snowfall.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Northern Ireland and parts of the North West, Midlands and Wales from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

An ice warning covers much of the South from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with “blustery” and “often wintry” showers expected across northern and western coasts.

A major incident was declared in Somerset after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle at around 6am.

The A39 Quantock Road in Bridgwater, was closed with police, fire and ambulance units remaining on the scene into the afternoon.

NHS Somerset said 27 patients were taken to a minor injuries unit while another 26 were taken to the emergency department at Musgrove Hospital for injuries consistent with a “serious traffic collision”.

A “small number” of those injured were left needing surgery, the service said.

Avon and Somerset Police has urged people not to travel unless “absolutely essential”, warning of “extremely icy and dangerous” conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, it said it had received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it had seen reports that vehicles had become stuck in snow on the A39 at Trispen and A391 at Bugle.

It tweeted: “Be careful if you’re out and about today – snow has fallen in some areas and roads are likely to be icy. In built up areas, pedestrians may take to the roads if pavements are dangerous.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has urged drivers to exercise caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the two counties.

The RAC said there had been a “huge spike” in breakdowns on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Even though the weather is largely dry in most places, today is proving far busier than yesterday, which is unusual as Monday is generally the biggest day for breakdowns.

“Flat batteries are the top reason for drivers calling us out as cars with older ones finally give up the ghost in the cold.

“Ice, and in some areas snow, are the biggest risks for drivers this week – particularly on stretches of road that haven’t been treated.

“It’s vital everyone slows down and gives themselves time to plenty of time to brake and react in the event something unexpected happens.”

The Met Office said it expects milder air to start moving in from Friday afternoon in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Spokesman Oli Claydon said: “That will slowly spread across the rest of the UK. South-east England will hold onto colder temperatures for longer.”

The County Councils Network, which represents 36 county and unitary district councils in England, said more than 2,000 warm spaces remain open as temperatures drop and people look for somewhere to keep warm amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Met Office recorded the coldest night of last year on the night of December 12-13 when temperatures plunged to minus 15.7C in Braemer, Aberdeenshire, during a cold snap.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
The Independent

Fresh snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures could last several days

Freezing temperatures and further snow could cause power cuts and road closures in parts of the UK, with police in some areas urging drivers to only travel if “absolutely essential”.Yellow alerts for fresh snow and ice are in place across much of Britain, with an amber alert in force for northern Scotland. It comes after the country experienced its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire and Cornwall hit by heavy snowfall.The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning;...
The Independent

Public urged to travel only if ‘absolutely essential’ due to freezing weather

Police are advising people to only travel if “absolutely essential” after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”.Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of...
BBC

Ice and snow warning extended across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has warned of further disruption due to snow and ice over the next few days. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland until noon on Wednesday. Snow showers are forecast to continue overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Police have...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy

They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February

Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Water streams down overflowing Welsh dam following heavy rain

Spectacular footage captures water streaming down an overflowing Welsh dam following heavy rain.Photographer Andrew Bartlett caught the impressive sight at the Claerwen Dam in Elan Valley on Friday.Torrential downpours have swelled rivers across Wales and reservoirs in the popular Mid Wales beauty spot are overflowing as they reach maximum capacity.Following the disruption and devastation in recent days, Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, has said “sustained investment” is needed for flood prevention, adding that the weather “drains” council resources.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits countryFootage appears to show pack of hounds savage fox in illegal huntSuella Braverman says PC Carrick abuse represents ‘breach of trust’ by Met Police
The Independent

Train firms ordered to stop misusing cancellation loophole

Train operators have been ordered by a regulator to stop misusing a process which removes services from schedules without them being classed as cancelled.The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said cancellations are at record levels, and there is “a further gap” between the passenger experience and performance statistics.It found that operators are increasingly using a process known as p-coding, through which services can be axed as late as 10pm on the previous evening and not included in the timetables that reliability is measured against.We need all train companies and Network Rail to come up with a more passenger-friendly method...
The Independent

February 6: NHS will see biggest ever strike after fresh walkout announced

February 6 is likely to see the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced after the Unite union announced fresh ambulance worker walkouts.Thousands of nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were already scheduled to strike on February 6 and 7, and the GMB union announced earlier this week that its ambulance workers would join them on February 6.On Friday morning, Unite said workers from five ambulance trusts in England and Wales would also join the strike on February 6.Several other dates of strike action are already scheduled by ambulance workers throughout February and March.Unite’s ambulance workers are...
The Independent

Varadkar expresses regret that NI Protocol was imposed without unionist consent

Ireland’s premier has expressed regret that the Northern Ireland Protocol was imposed on the region without the support of unionists.Leo Varadkar said the EU was willing to be “flexible” and “reasonable” in negotiations with the UK to achieve “broader support” within Northern Ireland for the post-Brexit trading arrangements.Mr Varadkar, who became Taoiseach for a second time in December, said the prospect of London and Brussels striking a deal before the landmark anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement in April was “very real”.Since becoming premier again, Mr Varadkar has made a series of comments in which he has acknowledged mistakes...
The Independent

Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales

Another 40 bank branches are to be lost from the UK’s high streets, as Lloyds and Halifax announced more closures.The companies said that the closures of the sites, all but one of which are in England, will take place between April and June.Banks across the country have scaled back their branch networks.The number of people using in-person services has been falling for years as more and more people do their banking online.During the pandemic this increased, as some of those who had stuck to bank branches were forced to learn how to bank from home.Branches play an important part in...
The Independent

Weather warnings as bitterly cold temperatures expected across country

People across many parts of the country are bracing themselves for few days of travel disruption as snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures grip the nation.A series of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from the Met Office came as a major incident was declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding.The warnings covering northern and south-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales suggest there may be “further wintry showers bringing disruption from ice and snow” while an ice warning is also in place for the south west of England.⚠️ There are a number of yellow snow and ice warnings...
The Independent

Ambulance workers announce six more strikes as bitter pay row escalates

A series of fresh strikes by ambulance workers has been announced by Unite in an escalation of the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.The union said its members across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will stage six further strikes over the coming weeks, warning that additional dates could be announced soon.They will bolster the ranks of their paramedic colleagues with the GMB union, who announced on Wednesday that more than 10,000 of their members in England and Wales will also strike on overlapping dates.That includes 6 February, when thousands of nurses will also walk out in what had already...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy