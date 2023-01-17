ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Boldy James Seriously Injured In Car Accident In Detroit

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago
Boldy James was seriously injured in a car accident that took place in his hometown of Detroit on Monday (Jan. 9), which initially left the rapper in critical condition. However, according to a statement released by the rhymer’s representatives, he is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery for an injury to his neck.

“Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area,” the statement reads. “I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

The statement went on to thank the responders who assisted James at the scene of the two-car collision, as well as the medical staff that provided their aide during his hospitalization. “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

The near-fatal accident follows what was a landmark year in James’ career, as he released a string of critically-acclaimed projects that continued his ascent as one of the most touted lyricists in rap today. His first release of 2022, Killing Nothing , was produced by Real Bad Man and was ranked among VIBE’s best Hip-Hop albums of last year. Other releases from James over the past 12 months include Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave, and Be That As It May with Cuns.

On Sunday (Jan. 15), Detroit rap legend Eminem wished James a speedy recovery after hearing news of his accident. “Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” the rapper wrote in a post on his Twitter account. In 2020, Em and James appeared alongside each other on fellow Motor City rep Big Sean’s song “Friday Night Cypher” from his Detroit 2 album.

