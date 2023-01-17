ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pair who died after being hit by car named as mother and four-year-old daughter

By Dave Higgens
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKRjV_0kHnd3Bw00

A woman and her four-year-old daughter who died after they were hit by a car as they walked along a road have been named by police.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter Lena Czepczor were hit by a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road in Leeds , shortly after 8.30am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said the Audi then hit the wall of a nearby car dealership.

On Tuesday, a force spokesman said inquiries have suggested the car had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the collision.

He said a 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

Another man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is also in custody.

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

The spokesman said: “Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact.”

Comments / 10

Lexi Grace
2d ago

how very very sad...may they both rest in peace 🙏 🙏 condolences to their family and friends 🙏 🙏

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Narcity

A Newborn Baby Just 8 Days Old & Two Others Have Died In A Car Crash On A BC Highway

Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday. In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
WIBC.com

16-Year-Old Loses his life after mistaking car as his own at Castleton Mall

Guy talks about the tragic shooting at Castleton Mall, where according to reports a 16-year-old lost his life when he mistook another person’s car as his own. Guy talks about the use of lethal force in cases like this one, and whether or not the shooter will be charged in the death of this young man. Guy talks about the question one must ask themselves any time they are found in a situation where they may use lethal force.
The Independent

Four men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did not...
TheDailyBeast

11-Year-Old Boy’s Scalp Ripped Off in Horrific Pit Bull Mauling

A young boy who was dragged off his bike and into a ditch by three pit bulls is recovering in a Georgia hospital after losing an ear and more than 70 percent of his scalp in the attack. In a video recorded from his hospital bed last week, Justin Gilstrap, 11, can be heard saying, “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m OK.” The boy was rushed into emergency surgery and was intubated in a pediatric intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his mother, Ericka Gilstrap. Several more surgical procedures...
GEORGIA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
The Independent

Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told

A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

12-year-old girl dies after doing dangerous challenge popular on TikTok

A 12-year-old girl in Argentina reportedly died after attempting a "choking" challenge she saw on TikTok.The incident occurred on 13 January in the city of Capitan Bermudez, Argentina.The girl, Milagros Soto, was found dead in her home after allegedly attempting the "blackout challenge," which is also known as the "choking challenge," one of numerous viral "challenges" that circulate on the TikTok social media app, according to local news outlet El Litoral. The girl is thought to have hanged herself.The girl’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Milagros died doing a TikTok challenge.The viral challenge dares users to choke themselves until...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Girl died when speedboat skipper drove straight at metal buoy, court told

A 15-year-old girl died during an “adrenaline-fuelled” speedboat ride when the skipper “failed to pay attention” and drove straight at a metal buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, a court has heard.Emily Lewis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water at 10.11am on August 22, 2020.A number of other passengers were seriously injured.Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.Michael Howley, 52, the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy