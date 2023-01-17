Read full article on original website
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Greta Thunberg defies German police as she fights for lost cause trying to keep ‘climate killer’ coal in the ground
Greta Thunberg came to Germany to prevent a community from being flattened to make way for brown coal strip mine under corporate plans. Police eventually evicted her by force.. The abandoned community of Lützerath in western Germany is nothing more than a tiny speck on the world map, but it...
Video of Greta Thunberg being arrested sends Twitter into a frenzy: 'Time for many more of us to stand up'
The internet went into a frenzy after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was carried away by police for protesting at the hazardous edge of a coal mine.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Russia Tacks on Another Demand for Ukraine in Exchange for Peace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the prospect of negotiations with Ukraine during a Wednesday press conference.
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
LAURA INGRAHAM: No matter how much we give to Ukraine, it's never enough
Laura Ingraham raises concerns that while the US struggles with its own crises, we are supplying large amounts of aid to Ukraine at Zelenskyy's request on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Putin's Trojan War: Is Russia Hiding Troops in Cargo Tanks for Kyiv Push?
Russian troops and equipment have been building up by Belarus' border with Ukraine.
LAURA INGRAHAM: In 2024 our country will have a leader who puts America first
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the public doesn't trust the media establishment because it has become 'rank partisans' in her opening monologue on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg called on the global energy industry and its financiers to end all fossil fuel investments on Thursday at a high-profile meeting in Davos with the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Greta Thunberg laughs in video with German police before coal mine detention photo-op: 'Staged for cameras'
Greta Thunberg was seen laughing with German officers before a photo-op of the climate change activist's detention at the Garzweiler coal mine, sparking backlash online.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Think Tank Points to New Sign Putin Is Preparing for Second Mobilization
Vladimir Putin could announce a second draft this week as Russia's war in Ukraine continues, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
German police remove Greta Thunberg, other activists from coal protest site
Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters were physically removed by police in western Germany while protesting a coal mine expansion Sunday, per Politico. The big picture: Officers carried a smiling and laughing Thunberg away from the site near the mine in the village of Lützerath that's been the scene of clashes between police and climate change protesters after they said she didn't comply with a request to leave, German outlet Bild reports.
World Economic Forum declares new crises
The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" from 16 to 20 January. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
