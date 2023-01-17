ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoodWellth Open Space for Black Women to Receive Mental Wellness Support

The culture is always awaiting the next company for Black women by Black women. Entrepreneurial duo Lynnette Price and Renee Patterson have launched the digital company, MoodWellth, a space for Black women to receive content, connection, and support for mental wellness through a holistic lifestyle approach. “Our mission is to...
Shine My Crown

Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science

An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
BET

Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion

The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Distractify

Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Lord Ganesh

Decoding the Mysteries of Near Death Experiences: What Scientific Research Reveals?

Near-death, experiences have mystified people for centuries. From tales of out-of-body experiences to a sense of peace and light, people who have had these experiences often describe them as life-altering. Now, thanks to scientific research, we can start to unravel the mysteries of near-death experiences. With a combination of brain scans, interviews, and studies, scientists are beginning to understand more about what happens when people near death. From what we know so far, it appears that near-death experiences are a combination of physical and psychological phenomena, with the potential to offer insight into our existence and the afterlife. As we continue to decode the mysteries of near-death experiences, we may find that they provide valuable insight into the nature of life and death.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

