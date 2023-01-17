Near-death, experiences have mystified people for centuries. From tales of out-of-body experiences to a sense of peace and light, people who have had these experiences often describe them as life-altering. Now, thanks to scientific research, we can start to unravel the mysteries of near-death experiences. With a combination of brain scans, interviews, and studies, scientists are beginning to understand more about what happens when people near death. From what we know so far, it appears that near-death experiences are a combination of physical and psychological phenomena, with the potential to offer insight into our existence and the afterlife. As we continue to decode the mysteries of near-death experiences, we may find that they provide valuable insight into the nature of life and death.

17 DAYS AGO