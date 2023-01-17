Read full article on original website
MoodWellth Open Space for Black Women to Receive Mental Wellness Support
The culture is always awaiting the next company for Black women by Black women. Entrepreneurial duo Lynnette Price and Renee Patterson have launched the digital company, MoodWellth, a space for Black women to receive content, connection, and support for mental wellness through a holistic lifestyle approach. “Our mission is to...
Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science
An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Muslim group demands Hamline University reinstate professor fired for showing image of Muhammad
The Muslim Public Affairs Council has demanded Hamline University reinstate an adjunct professor fired from the school for displaying an image of Muhammad.
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Stanford Scientists Warn Civilization As We Know Will End in the Next Few Decades
On the first day of 2023, Stanford scientists went on the program “60 Minutes” to discuss the global mass extinction crisis with CBS’ Scott Pelley. The scientists, unfortunately, did not have good news. Scientists from Stanford University warned that civilization as we know it will end in the next few decades.
Professor axed for showing ancient paintings of Muhammad: Report
A Minnesota-based liberal arts university reportedly fired a professor who showed students two paintings of the Prophet Muhammad after a group of Muslim students complained.
Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion
The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Comparing black people to monkeys has a long, dark simian history
Animalisation remains a malicious and effective form of dehumanisation. Simianisation is a version of this strategy, which historically manifested a lethal combination of sexism and racism.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
Decoding the Mysteries of Near Death Experiences: What Scientific Research Reveals?
Near-death, experiences have mystified people for centuries. From tales of out-of-body experiences to a sense of peace and light, people who have had these experiences often describe them as life-altering. Now, thanks to scientific research, we can start to unravel the mysteries of near-death experiences. With a combination of brain scans, interviews, and studies, scientists are beginning to understand more about what happens when people near death. From what we know so far, it appears that near-death experiences are a combination of physical and psychological phenomena, with the potential to offer insight into our existence and the afterlife. As we continue to decode the mysteries of near-death experiences, we may find that they provide valuable insight into the nature of life and death.
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
