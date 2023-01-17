ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Health secretary tells striking NHS nurses: Take the money and patients will pay the price

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqo2C_0kHnchyA00

Patients will suffer if ministers bow to nurses ’ demands for pay rises, the health secretary has warned as tens of thousands of NHS staff prepare to walk out on Wednesday.

Writing exclusively in The Independent , Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.

He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”

But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has criticised him for “pitting nurses against patients”, branding the comments “a new low for the health secretary”.

An RCN spokesperson said: “Patient care is suffering because his government cut nurses’ wages for over a decade, causing record nursing vacancies in the NHS. Paying nurses fairly and patient care go hand in hand.”

The union urged the health secretary to “get back round the table and negotiate a fair pay rise for nurses”.

On Wednesday tens of thousands of nurses are likely to strike across 55 trusts. NHS data shows 4,567 operations and 25,009 outpatient appointments were cancelled during the nurse’s strikes on 15 and 20 December.

The NHS also faces further ambulance strikes next Monday, which sources indicate will go ahead, and new strikes are to be announced for February by union GMB.

It comes as it was confirmed rail workers will join civil servants and teachers walking out on what has been billed as a “national day of action” on 1 February.

Downing Street said the coordinated strikes “were not the right approach” and would cause “significant disruption” to the public.

Figures last week showed NHS has 47,000 nursing vacancies, and record levels of staff leaving the health service for “better reward packages”.

Mr Barclay said NHS staff could receive a “top up” on pay if savings are made through cuts to “administrative burdens”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYyL0_0kHnchyA00

His words come after NHS England was forced to cut more than 6,000 jobs as part of cost-saving measures this year. One senior NHS source suggested any further cuts to NHS England’s headcount would not be enough to fund a new pay offer.

Mr Barclay previously hinted he was considering backdating nurses’ pay but has written: “With fewer than three months left of this financial year, it is time to look ahead, not back.”

The RCN’s chief Pat Cullen indicated the union could agree to a 10 per cent pay rise – lower than the original demands of 17 per cent.

Mr Barclay said : “I know we can find a fair way to resolve this. I want to continue the constructive dialogue with union leaders about how to make the NHS a better place to work and deliver better care for patients.

“I want to work with the unions to identify areas where the NHS can become more efficient. That could both relieve administrative burdens on staff and unlock additional funding to top up affordable pay rises for the coming financial year. I also want to agree on minimum staffing levels during industrial action with unions to ensure patients are always protected. We will keep talking to find common ground and seek to put these disruptive strikes behind us.”

Reports have recently surfaced suggesting the health secretary is softening his position on pay, however, he faces a block from chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak, warning any agreement would have to come from within the existing health budget.

The true cost of the strikes in Britain is more than £6bn and counting, according to analysis of estimates by industry chiefs and economists.

The wave of industrial action comes as health services across the country face “eye-watering” A&E waits and ambulance delays, with NHS systems facing the worst winter on record.

However, internal data seen by The Independent suggests A&E waiting times were not significantly impacted on strike days with figures showing 12-hour waits actually substantially increased from 11 December, days before the first strikes.

Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: “The health secretary knows that without additional funding now for pay to stop NHS staff leaving, the care and treatment of patients will significantly worsen.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case

A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
The Independent

Heart attack care is ‘going back in time’ and driving avoidable deaths, doctors warn

Patients are being left with heart failure and thousands are missing out on vital stroke treatment as ambulance and A&E delays “dismantle” life-saving NHS care, The Independent has learnt.Heart attack care is “going back in time” and driving avoidable deaths, several doctors have told The Independent, as new figures show that just over half of patients needing care are receiving it in time – a 10 per cent decrease compared with 2020-21.Doctors have written to the secretary of state for health and social care, Steve Barclay, and to NHS medical director Stephen Powis this week, warning of “unnecessary deaths”...
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
The Independent

New passport fees for all applications from next month

The cost of applying for a new British passport will rise next month.The Government said it will introduce new passport fees for all applications on February 2, which will affect those newly applying or renewing their passport.The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children.Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its servicesGovernmentThe Government’s web page announcing the proposals says: “The new fees will...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy