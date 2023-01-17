Northview hockey playing with heavy hearts, united goals

The Northview hockey team is starting to put it all together with the loss of one of their teammates serving as a uniting and motivating force.

The Wildcats (11-7-1) posted a signature 4-1 win over powerhouse Cleveland St. Ignatius on Jan. 7 and have won four of their last five games. Northview, ranked No. 4 in the state, is playing a complete game.

But also playing with heavy hearts.

Still listed on the roster of 15 seniors is forward Aiden Carter, who took his own life in August. Every time the team takes the ice for games, the players skate out carrying Carter's No. 13 jersey.

“His goals were the same as ours, and he is with us for every game in spirit,” coach Steve Elliott said. “His jersey hangs behind the bench during games as a reminder to not take a second of this season or life for granted.”

Andy Carter, Aiden's father, said his son's passion was hockey and he had worked hard to earn a spot on the Northview varsity team.

“This was going to be his year. He was super excited,” Andy Carter said. “There are no words at all – that is the thing. With these kids, we don't know what their real struggles are.

“He was all about playing for Northview. That was so important to him. To see this senior group all come together, good has to come from this. It's such a horrible situation. We're hoping to raise awareness. We've started a foundation called 'Living for Aiden.'”

Andy Carter hopes to draw attention to a three-digit, nationwide number that was launched in 2020 to connect people in crisis with suicide prevention and mental health crisis professionals. People can call or text the number 988 to immediately connect with counselors.

“We want these kids to know there is help,” Andy Carter said.

Captain Landon Elliott, the coach's senior son, called Aiden a driving force for the team.

“We've got a little extra to play with this year,” Landon Elliott said. “He wanted it just as bad as we do. It's our job to go out there and fulfill it for him.”

Aiden's locker stall remains intact in the Wildcats' team room at Tam-O-Shanter, where he spent hours honing his game while growing up with his teammates.

“He was just a real nice kid,” co-captain C.J. Lehman said. “We just don't take anything for granted anymore.”

New seat cushions in the dressing room also bear his initials and jersey number.

“They have a secret weapon,” Andy Carter said. “When I see them skate out with his jersey, it means a lot, because it's like he's there on the ice and that was his happy place. He loved to be on the ice.”

Andy Carter said his son would be thrilled to see how the team has gelled. The Wildcats are scoring 3.47 goals per game and only giving up 1.63.

Senior goaltender Austin Nowak, one of the top netminders in the state, has an 11-7-1 record, 1.41 goals-against average, and .944 save percentage. Last week, Nowak set a school record with his 16th career shutout.

Senior forward Benny Seals has scored a team-high 19 goals and 26 points, while senior Drake Symbolik leads the team in overall scoring with 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists).

Senior Tryston Harrell has 23 points (9 G, 14 A), while Elliott has 18 points (3 G, 15 A).

“We're starting to turn the corner here,” Landon Elliott said. “We're rallying together, and we're more dangerous.”

Junior Liam Diesing (12 points), sophomore Chase Bean (11), and senior Mason Crandell (10) all have already reached double figures in scoring.

“They're melding together,” Andy Carter said. “This senior group all came up together. Nowak is the puck whisperer.”

The Wildcats also have had stellar special teams play. The power play is clicking at 27.3 percent, and the penalty kill has been incredibly stingy (95.2 percent).

Northview, the preseason favorite to win the Northwest Hockey Conference, is ranked No. 4 in Ohio by myhockeyrakings.com. The Wildcats are in first place in the NHC Red Division with a 4-0-1 record.

“These seniors are excellent both on and off the ice,” coach Elliott said. “They do have the ingredients to make it happen. They can see their potential and are very committed to each other and working very hard to reach the goals we have set as a team.”

Said Lehman: “I think all of us have our minds set on a state championship.”.

Steve Elliott said the seniors have embraced the values of playing for something larger than themselves.

Aiden Carter epitomized those values. He would have been a four-year member of the program and in his second year on the varsity.

“He never missed a function, and his work this offseason and in the weight room was setting himself up for a prominent role on the team,” Steve Elliott said. “He had a positive demeanor, good looks, and an infectious smile that really had a positive impact.”

According to the CDC, suicide was the third leading cause of death for young people in 2020, accounting for 6,643 deaths. In 2019, nine percent of high school students reported attempting suicide during the previous 12 months. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Teens also had to navigate the social isolation of the coronavirus. In 2020, 45,979 people died by suicide in the U.S., which is one death every 11 minutes.

“Aiden shared a lot with us, but you don't know how hard the struggle is,” Andy Carter said.

Coach Elliott said his players took the passing of their friend hard.

“It hurt us initially really badly,” he said. “We went from a group that was working together in the weight rooms and doing stuff, but then in September and October leading up to tryouts was a struggle. We had a few kids that kind of disappeared for two months. We got to a point where we needed to get ready for the season, and we wanted it to be a way to keep him with us.

“We tell them every day is a gift and every day should be something that you cherish, and let's do it in the right way for those reasons. We take him out there with us.”

Landon Elliott said Aiden is never far from their minds.

“I have a Polaroid photo, and it sits in the back of my phone. I get to see it every day, and it's me, him, and one of our other teammates holding a sign,” Landon said. “We all want to win a state title and hopefully we can fulfill that for him.”

They only wish he was still here to share it with them.