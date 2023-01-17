Sabres have new Chief Operating Officer

Chicago, Ill. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday the hiring of John Roth to be Chief Operating Officer.

Owner Kim Pegula is President of both entities, but after, what was called, “unexpected health issues,” she hasn’t been able to perform her duties. The Pegula’s have chosen not to comment too much on how she is, with the last update came in early November:

“ Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

"Over the past 12 years of knowing and working with John, he has continuously shown exemplary leadership traits and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our organization," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said in a team statement. "He brings to the table a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience that will greatly benefit both PSE and the Sabres as he oversees the day-to-day operations of the business side of the organizations.

"I will continue to work directly with [general manager] Kevyn Adams leading the hockey side of our organization and know that John is looking forward to helping continue to grow the culture that Kevyn has built within the team."

Roth worked for 24 years at Fidelity Investments as a portfolio manager. He was in charge of two funds and helped with another.

"The passion surrounding Buffalo sports is second-to-none. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the day-to-day business operations for both PSE and the Buffalo Sabres while continuing to foster deep connections between our organizations and the passionate fans in Western New York," Roth said in the team statement. "I am appreciative of the support the Pegulas have shown me and will work diligently to further their vision for our organizations."

Ron Ruccuia is the Executive Vice President and COO of the Buffalo Bills, but he had said he was not running the Sabres. Adams has said that many were chipping in to help out.