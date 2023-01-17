Giants Quotebook: On to Philadelphia

Saturday night brings the third matchup between the Giants and Eagles this season, this one with the highest stakes: the winner will face either the Cowboys or the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

The division rivalry went Philly’s way in both of the regular season games, but to a man, Big Blue is excited and ready for Round 3 – so here are a few quotes from the Giants looking ahead to Saturday.

BRIAN DABOLL : “We have a lot of work to do, go back, look at his tape, correct what we need to correct. We've got a lot of work to do but it's enjoyable work, to be able to do work at this time of year.”

DANIEL JONES: “This was a big win for our team, but we have a big week of prep coming up. We’re excited. They’re a good team, a divisional opponent, but we'll prepare this week like we do any week and be as prepared as we can going in.

SAQUON BARKLEY: “Of course, it's Philly, so it's going to be another hostile environment. They got us the first two times but I'm really not getting too much into Philly to be honest. Go back on this plane, hydrate, watch film -- just keep it like that.”

ISAIAH HODGINS: “It's the next game so it's the most important game. It's a divisional opponent that we are used to and have seen a couple of times. We have got to do our best to go back in the film room, prepare, and execute to see what we did wrong the first time to fix the mistakes for the upcoming game. Go out there, stay humble, and get ready to get another win.”

KAYVON THIBODEAUX : “I think they're a great team. They've done it all. They have the players. But it's the playoffs, so we're going to have to come with everything. We're going to take our corrections and we're just going to keep getting throughout the week.”

