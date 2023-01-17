ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Police ID woman found dead outdoors at T.F. Green Airport – what we know

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5HFh_0kHncRnQ00

WARWICK — The Warwick police have released the name of a woman found dead late Tuesday morning at T.F. Green International Airport .

She was identified as Rozann Jarosz, 51, of Pawtucket.

The police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the cause of death will be determined by theRhode Island State Medical Examiner.

Travelers discovered her body about 50 feet away from Post Road in a low-lying area just across from the Hillsgrove Service Center that's obscured by a berm, Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor said previously.

The discovery, which happened as the travelers walked toward the road from the airport, triggered a police response at 11:46 a.m., said Connor.

The area where the body was found is between a sidewalk and a building. A homeless person was found dead in the same general area last year, Connor said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police ID woman found dead outdoors at T.F. Green Airport – what we know

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Body found outside T.F. Green Airport, police say

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that a body was found near Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The identity of the person was not immediately released. Capt. John McAniff told ABC 6 News more information about the body will be released Wednesday. This is a developing...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Investigating Small Explosion at EGHS

Above: Aerial view of EGHS and outlying fields. The incident may have taken place early Sunday, Jan. 15. The East Greenwich police and the state Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a “small explosion of some type” that took place on a practice field at the high school, possibly early Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident was confined to a small area and, in a press release from Town Manager Andy Nota, it does not represent a “direct threat” to the community. The exact circumstances are not yet known and police are looking for anyone with information to contact them at (401) 884-2244.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

5 injured, 1 arrested after Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600

Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek to Identify Men in Connection with Identity Fraud

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify three men wanted for questioning in connection with a case of identity fraud. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Detectives Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Send...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Magazine

You Can Move into This Former Rhode Island Bank

Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy