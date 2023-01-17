WARWICK — The Warwick police have released the name of a woman found dead late Tuesday morning at T.F. Green International Airport .

She was identified as Rozann Jarosz, 51, of Pawtucket.

The police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the cause of death will be determined by theRhode Island State Medical Examiner.

Travelers discovered her body about 50 feet away from Post Road in a low-lying area just across from the Hillsgrove Service Center that's obscured by a berm, Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor said previously.

The discovery, which happened as the travelers walked toward the road from the airport, triggered a police response at 11:46 a.m., said Connor.

The area where the body was found is between a sidewalk and a building. A homeless person was found dead in the same general area last year, Connor said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police ID woman found dead outdoors at T.F. Green Airport – what we know