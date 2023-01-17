Read full article on original website
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
Barton Chronicle
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
willistonobserver.com
Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood
A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
Colchester Sun
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
newportdispatch.com
Castleton fire destroys local hardware store
CASTLETON — A fire broke out in Castleton on Sunday, destroying the Gilmore Home Center. The hardware store caught fire at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities are not sure what caused the blaze, but say nobody was injured during the incident. The main building was destroyed, but the lumber yard...
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
WCAX
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan
Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
mynbc5.com
Local residents experience mail delays while the USPS struggles to fill positions
WILLISTON, Vt. — Have you noticed your mail getting delivered less and less frequently? It's an issue that a lot of people in Chittenden County and throughout the rest of the state said they've experienced for weeks. For some, the delay happens every other day. But for others, it...
mynbc5.com
Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
