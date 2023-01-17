ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up

The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
BARTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood

A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Castleton fire destroys local hardware store

CASTLETON — A fire broke out in Castleton on Sunday, destroying the Gilmore Home Center. The hardware store caught fire at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities are not sure what caused the blaze, but say nobody was injured during the incident. The main building was destroyed, but the lumber yard...
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan

Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY

