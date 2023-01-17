From the Smarty Health Corner and Novant Health: Looking to make life changes in 2023? This kit may help.

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
16 low-impact exercise equipment options to maximize your fitness journey
At-home workouts can be the best solution when you have a busy schedule and minimal time to break a sweat at the gym. With so many quality pieces of indoor exercise equipment on the market currently, working out from the comfort of your home is a doable task. Beyond avoiding...
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Here’s what 30 minutes on an exercise bike can do to your body
What does 30 minutes on an exercise bike do to your body? We asked an expert
5 best full-body exercises for building strength and improving endurance, according to a personal trainer
Full-body workouts help build all-over strength and improve cardio and endurance. Here are the five best exercises you can do at home or in the gym.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
A health professor and personal trainer shares the 3 things she never skips so she can stay fit, happy, and healthy
Sleep, daily movement, and a diverse diet are non-negotiables for Devi Sridhar, a professor of public health.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
boxrox.com
How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Warning as popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
SUGARY drinks like full-fat Cola can increase people's risk of deadly heart attacks and strokes, a study has revealed. Experts based in the US found drinking the popular beverages can lead to a dangerous spike in blood sugar levels. This is because sweet drinks contain very high levels of a...
jguru.com
Full Life Supplements to Help With Joint Discomfort and Mobility
As many modern diets lack the necessary nutrients, taking supplements can be a great way to tackle vitamin deficiency and potentially lower the risk of certain diseases when taken consistently. There are many reasons why you want to take a more proactive approach to your health, and when facing joint discomfort and mobility issues, you may even reduce pain and find a new lease on life. If you’ve been trying to find these types of supplements, the Full Life brand could be the solution you’ve been looking for.
boxrox.com
The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
6 Simple Changes to Your Workout Routine That Can Improve Your Results, According to Fitness Pros
I used to be one of the world's most inefficient gym rats. I'd hop on the elliptical every single day after work for up to an hour. While the elliptical can give you a great, low-impact cardio workout, I'd zone out while watching TV rather than using it intentionally enough to really get the benefits—or, you know, doing anything to improve my strength.
CNBC
A fitness trainer shares what she does every morning to prevent neck and shoulder pain
Whether it's working at a computer desk or scrolling on the phone, we spend a lot of time looking down — usually slouching at the same time. As we slouch, our shoulders round and our head moves forward, leading to a painful condition known as "text neck." This causes...
infomeddnews.com
3 Types of Exercises You Can Do to Improve Your Heart Health
Exercise offers a variety of benefits to your heart. Some of the main ways are that it helps slow your heart rate and lower blood pressure and reduces stress hormones that negatively impact your heart. Regular exercise can decrease your chances of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease. Some exercises are more effective at improving your ticker than others. If you’re ready to strengthen your heart, try these exercises.
