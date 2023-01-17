Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
Authorities: Man tased by SWAT team after threatening to shoot, kill neighbors
A man threatened to retrieve a gun and kill two people in a Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
KATU.com
Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
kykn.com
Woodburn Police Asking for Your Help Finding a Missing Person
On Thursday, January 12, 25-year-old Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales was called in as a missing person by a family member. Santos was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. by an acquaintance at the Smith Creek Apartments located at 800 Kirksey Street in Woodburn. Santos...
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
KATU.com
Tigard Police ask for help finding New Year's Eve armed robbery suspect
TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery. On New Year's Eve 2022, just after 11 a.m., a man walked in a man walked into Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway near SW Canterbury Lane. He showed...
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Phone scammers pose as Clark County Sheriff’s officers to convince people to send money
Phone scammers are threatening Clark County residents with arrest to bilk them out of thousands of dollars, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The con artists claim to be detectives and use the real names and badge numbers of officers, according to the sheriff’s office. The scammers insist an arrest warrant will be served if outstanding fines are not paid immediately over the phone.
kptv.com
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
An Arizona woman is accused of trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and pounds of heroin through Salem.
Police: Convicted felon fires gun inside Gresham apartment
A convicted felon who Gresham police say fired a gun multiples times inside an apartment and once outside the complex was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.
Police say vandals damaged two power substations in Woodland, Washington
WOODLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities said two electric substations in Woodland were attacked by vandals, adding to the list of known attacks on the power grid. The two cases in the Cowlitz County city happened in mid-November of last year, before other attacks that gained national attention. The...
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects
The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall.
Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges
A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
