kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
TIGARD, OR
kykn.com

Woodburn Police Asking for Your Help Finding a Missing Person

On Thursday, January 12, 25-year-old Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales was called in as a missing person by a family member. Santos was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. by an acquaintance at the Smith Creek Apartments located at 800 Kirksey Street in Woodburn. Santos...
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Phone scammers pose as Clark County Sheriff’s officers to convince people to send money

Phone scammers are threatening Clark County residents with arrest to bilk them out of thousands of dollars, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The con artists claim to be detectives and use the real names and badge numbers of officers, according to the sheriff’s office. The scammers insist an arrest warrant will be served if outstanding fines are not paid immediately over the phone.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
ESTACADA, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges

A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR

