Read full article on original website
Related
With Djokovic's leg OK, he sees Australian title realistic
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It took about a week for Novak Djokovic to go from worrying about whether he simply could play a match at all on his injured left hamstring to thinking he can win the Australian Open. And one pain-free, nearly perfect performance in the...
John Yems racism ban: FA launches appeal for tougher punishment
The Football Association is to appeal against the decision of an independent panel to suspend the former Crawley manager John Yems from football for 18 months, saying it believes “a longer sanction is appropriate”. The news comes a week after Yems, 62, was found to have committed 12...
Comments / 0