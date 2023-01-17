Times Talk Wednesday January 18, noon-12:50, "Is AI ready to radically change how you work and learn? (Fun fact: ChatGPT helped me generate that title)”

Monday, Jan. 23 Guest artists from the group, Whistling Hens, will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert titled “Reacting to the Landscape: Music by Women Composers,” in Max Noah Recital Hall at Georgia College and State University. Comprised of soprano Jennifer Piazza-Pick and clarinetist Natalie Groom, Whistling Hens was the recipient of GCSU’s Women’s Giving Circle and Faculty Research grant, which supported their newly-released album, “Reacting to the Landscape.” The concert features seven living American women composers with compositions like “Eve’s Diary” by Cherise Leiter, “Letter from Beirut” by Jennifer Stevenson and “Meadow Song” by Iris Szeghy. The inspiration for Whistling Hens was a male music critic who said, “Women composers are at best whistling Hens.” Since its formation in 2018, the group has commissioned eight works and six transcriptions and premiered 15 compositions. This concert will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/GCMusicDepartment. A $5 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships or the GC Department of Music through GCSU Foundation, Inc. For more information, please email music@gcsu.edu or call 478-445-8289.

2 DAYS AGO