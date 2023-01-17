Times Talk Wednesday January 18, noon-12:50, "Is AI ready to radically change how you work and learn? (Fun fact: ChatGPT helped me generate that title)”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gcsu.edu
Center for Health and Social Issues (CHSI) Community Service Medallion
The Center for Health and Social Issues at Georgia College has a distinguished track record of working with students in community outreach, research, health promotion, and other clinical services. To recognize the invaluable contribution of these students, the CHSI is awarding a community services medallion to graduating seniors meeting the eligibility criteria.
gcsu.edu
Congratulations to Research Projects Selected for the National Conference on Undergraduate Research 2023!
Congratulations due to the whole NCUR 2023 GCSU delegation! An impressive total of 29 students, faculty, and administrators were selected to represent GCSU in April at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. Dr. Arnab Sengupta's team was inadvertently left off of the previous list of participants. The Georgia College &...
gcsu.edu
Guest Artist Concert - Whistling Hens: "Reacting to the Landscape: Music by Women Composers"
Monday, Jan. 23 Guest artists from the group, Whistling Hens, will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert titled “Reacting to the Landscape: Music by Women Composers,” in Max Noah Recital Hall at Georgia College and State University. Comprised of soprano Jennifer Piazza-Pick and clarinetist Natalie Groom, Whistling Hens was the recipient of GCSU’s Women’s Giving Circle and Faculty Research grant, which supported their newly-released album, “Reacting to the Landscape.” The concert features seven living American women composers with compositions like “Eve’s Diary” by Cherise Leiter, “Letter from Beirut” by Jennifer Stevenson and “Meadow Song” by Iris Szeghy. The inspiration for Whistling Hens was a male music critic who said, “Women composers are at best whistling Hens.” Since its formation in 2018, the group has commissioned eight works and six transcriptions and premiered 15 compositions. This concert will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/GCMusicDepartment. A $5 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships or the GC Department of Music through GCSU Foundation, Inc. For more information, please email music@gcsu.edu or call 478-445-8289.
gcsu.edu
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Kappa Eta Chapter sponsors an official RUSH
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Kappa Eta Chapter has scheduled an official RUSH. The event will occur on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 7 pm in Chappell Hall, Room 113. Individuals interested in joining the organization must attend the official RUSH and adhere to all guidelines on the attached flyer. Questions should be directed to the chapter's graduate advisor, Mrs. Tracy Butts. Mrs. Butts may be reached at tracy.butts@gcsu.edu or 478-457-4140. Thank you.
gcsu.edu
New Students - Trouble Accessing GeorgiaVIEW/D2L?
If you are a new student at Georgia College and have access to Unify and email but are having trouble signing into GeorgiaVIEW/D2L, please submit a Serve Help Desk ticket to get assistance. Tickets can be created in one of the following ways:. Use the “Submit Serve Ticket” icon on...
gcsu.edu
Public Safety phone service is restored.
To request assistance and/or report an incident or emergency on campus, you can contact Public Safety at (478) 445-4400 or dial 911 to be connected to the Baldwin County 911 Center. On Wednesday, a public utility failure temporarily disabled the Public Safety phone system. The issue is now resolved. Please...
gcsu.edu
Retrospective Exhibit Presents the Visual Art of Writer Peter Selgin
The Georgia College & State University Department of Art presents an exhibit featuring the art of Peter Selgin. “Peter Selgin: A Retrospective of Visual Art” features over 60 original paintings, watercolors, gouaches, pen & ink drawings and notebooks spanning Selgin's years as a painter, illustrator and graphic designer. Though Selgin teaches creative writing and is better-known at GCSU as a writer, novelist, essayist, playwright, editor and professor in GCSU’s Department of English. He is the author of the novels “Duplicity,” “Life Goes to the Movies” and “The Water Master;” the short-story collection “Drowning Lessons;” and a full-length memoir, “The Inventors.”
gcsu.edu
In High Demand: GCSU education students are top commodity at yearly recruitment fair
A lumni of the John H. Lounsbury College of Education are everywhere in Central Georgia. They are superintendents, principals and teachers. Some come back to Georgia College & State University (GCSU) after graduation as pre-education instructors to help shape tomorrow’s instructors. Next week, many will return to their alma...
gcsu.edu
Faculty Recital: Andrew Sehmann, French horn
Tuesday, Jan. 24 Georgia College & State University will host a faculty recital with hornist Andrew Sehmann and pianist Lev Ryabinin at 7:30 p.m. in Max Noah Recital Hall. Music ranges from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s classical “Concerto No. 1 K. 412/514” and romantic “Cello Sonata” by Edvard Grieg to modern selections. This concert will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/GCMusicDepartment. A $5 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships or the GC Department of Music through GCSU Foundation, Inc. For more information, please email music@gcsu.edu or call 478-445-8289.
gcsu.edu
Public Safety Alert: Temporary Phone Number for Public Safety
Until further notice, please call (478) 445-0801 to request Public Safety services. A public utility failure has temporarily disabled the Public Safety phone system. If you require Public Safety assistance or need to report an incident to Public Safety, please call (478) 445-0801. Alternatively, in the case of an emergency, please call 911.
gcsu.edu
CALLING ALL MUSICAL ARTISTS - Battle of the Bobcats Competition
The Campus Activities Board is now accepting submissions to compete in the Battle of the Bobcats, GCSU's annual music competition. If you are in a band or a solo artist, you can enter for the chance to be the first act at the Spring Concert on March 24th. All bands/artists...
Comments / 0