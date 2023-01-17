ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Julian Love: Giants will 'test' injured shoulder of Eagles' Jalen Hurts

New York Giants safety Julian Love isn't convinced about the seriousness of the sprained throwing shoulder Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is carrying into Saturday's game between the clubs. "We’re definitely going to test him out and see how good he’s actually feeling," Love said during Thursday's appearance on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wink Martindale on Jalen Hurts' health for Eagles playoff game: 'I'm expecting the MVP candidate'

One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

