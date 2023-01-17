ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Starbucks workers in Northwest Indiana seek to unionize

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZQr9_0kHnXr5D00

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Workers at a Starbucks in Valparaiso have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board for union representation.

The workers at the Starbucks on LaPorte Avenue are the first in Northwest Indiana to join Starbucks Workers United, an SEIU affiliate, and just the second in the state.

Workers at a Starbucks in Clarksville-in Southern Indiana were first. The Valpo employees wrote in a letter to the company’s CEO, Howard Schultz:

“If we want better conditions for ourselves and to provide better service to our customers, we have to be the ones to create those conditions. Unionization is the only real avenue for change. For challenging the status quo. For holding ourselves accountable.”

Over the past two years, about 7,000 Starbucks workers at 270 stores in 37 states have voted to unionize.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN Radio

Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is bracing for a challenging reelection bid as she vies to remain the city’s top executive against eight other candidates in next month’s election. Lightfoot, who made history in 2019 as the city’s first Black female and openly gay mayor, has faced a slew of challenges in recent years, including […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New CEO at Horizon Bank

(Michigan City, IN) - Horizon Bank has named a new chief executive officer to replace its retiring CEO. Thomas Prame, currently president of the Michigan City based bank, will take over the job on June 1st. He replaces longtime CEO Craig Dwight, who is retiring. Dwight has been CEO of Horizon Bank since 2001.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
greatlakesecho.org

EPA wins settlement in Elkhart, Indiana, pollution suit

Flexsteel Industries has agreed to settle a toxic pollution lawsuit by paying $9.8 million to clean up its former furniture manufacturing site in Elkhart, Indiana. The agreement finalized in December resolves a suit against Flexsteel Industries for groundwater contamination at the Lane Street industrial site and also requires the company to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for some past expenses in responding to the contamination.
ELKHART, IN
buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy