Starbucks workers in Northwest Indiana seek to unionize

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Workers at a Starbucks in Valparaiso have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board for union representation.

The workers at the Starbucks on LaPorte Avenue are the first in Northwest Indiana to join Starbucks Workers United, an SEIU affiliate, and just the second in the state.

Workers at a Starbucks in Clarksville-in Southern Indiana were first. The Valpo employees wrote in a letter to the company’s CEO, Howard Schultz:

“If we want better conditions for ourselves and to provide better service to our customers, we have to be the ones to create those conditions. Unionization is the only real avenue for change. For challenging the status quo. For holding ourselves accountable.”

Over the past two years, about 7,000 Starbucks workers at 270 stores in 37 states have voted to unionize.

