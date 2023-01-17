Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
buildingindiana.com
Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
goportageindians.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Gary West Side Leadership Academy 42 – 29
The JV team saw everyone score in their win against West Side Wednesday night! A total team effort on offense and defense got the job done to push the teams record to 12-6 on the season. Presley Wellestat led the team in scoring with 10 points and Jocelyn Martinez added 9 points.
videtteonline.com
Distinguished University of Chicago professor Warren to deliver Black History Month lecture
Ken Warren, a distinguished English professor at the University of Chicago, will hold a lecture titled, “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in room 244 in Schroeder Hall. The lecture will focus on how race as a social construct...
nwi.life
Celebrate ‘Da Region at 219 Day
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird, and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day. 219 Day returns to the Hammond Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. There will be Glow-in-the-Dark Axe Throwing, 9 Square Volleyball, temporary tattoos, selfie booth, a piñata and more. The event is free.
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Hosts February First Friday with New Exhibition
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host its February First Friday for the opening of Chicago based artist, Avin HannahSmith on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Avin will be presenting his work with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. Central. The...
indiana105.com
Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status
Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
nwi.life
Finance Manager Russell Ghasvarian finds passion and inspiration at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo
The Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team strives not just to serve its customers, but to also go the extra mile for them. Whether it’s learning as much as they can to be extra knowledgeable about things you didn’t even realize you wanted to know or just being kind, the Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team is there for you. Russell Ghasvarian, one of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Finance Managers, is passionate about his customers and works hard to get them into the vehicles they love.
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest’s MLK Day Celebration keeps the Civil Rights Movement legacy alive
On Jan. 12 Purdue University Northwest (PNW) organizers poured their hearts into a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration that not only recognized MLK, but kept his legacy alive through thoughtful, constructive conversation. “That was the hope for today – to get people engaged in critical conversations about things...
nwi.life
Chicago artist Michele Stutts and Michigan City artist Edwin Shelton to exhibit work at Indiana University Northwest
Gary, Ind. -- Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is pleased to announce its Winter 2023 exhibitions: Communivacation by Michele Stutts and Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton. Communivacation by Michele Stutts. Stutts (born in Liverpool, UK) is a contemporary artist. Her materials are rich in history,...
wybeaconnews.org
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo could explore using opioid settlement money to bring new 'care coordinator' to community
Valparaiso is set to get about $1.2 million dollars in opioid settlement money over the next several years. The city council held a forum Tuesday to help figure out what to do with that money. Council member Jack Pupillo said a number of the friends he grew up with have...
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration
Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan…6 Terrific Shows!
The Genesee makes your New Year’s Resolution of seeing more shows easier than ever!. TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute … Thursday, January 26 – will be celebrating the legacy of Fleetwood Mac with their unforgettable chemistry. Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin … Sunday, January 29...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor: Dixie Kitchen brings creole comfort food to Lansing with Fried Green Tomatoes and Blackened Catfish
Dixie Kitchen earns Local Flavor award for Louisiana flavors that mix creole, soul, and Southern cultures. LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Whether you want the crispy goodness of Southern fried chicken, or the slow heat of a Louisiana jambalaya, or traditional soul food favorites like greens and sweet potato mash, Dixie Kitchen has a range of flavorful spice combinations to please every palate. Managers Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger served The Lansing Journal a smorgasbord of Southern, cajun, creole, and soul food samples, and we loved them all, finally settling on the Fried Green Tomatoes as a signature appetizer and the Blackened Catfish as a signature dish.
Comments / 0