ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Celebrate ‘Da Region at 219 Day

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird, and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day. 219 Day returns to the Hammond Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. There will be Glow-in-the-Dark Axe Throwing, 9 Square Volleyball, temporary tattoos, selfie booth, a piñata and more. The event is free.
HAMMOND, IN
indiana105.com

Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status

Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Finance Manager Russell Ghasvarian finds passion and inspiration at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo

The Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team strives not just to serve its customers, but to also go the extra mile for them. Whether it’s learning as much as they can to be extra knowledgeable about things you didn’t even realize you wanted to know or just being kind, the Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team is there for you. Russell Ghasvarian, one of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Finance Managers, is passionate about his customers and works hard to get them into the vehicles they love.
VALPARAISO, IN
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
CHICAGO, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration

Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
HAMMOND, IN
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan…6 Terrific Shows!

The Genesee makes your New Year’s Resolution of seeing more shows easier than ever!. TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute … Thursday, January 26 – will be celebrating the legacy of Fleetwood Mac with their unforgettable chemistry. Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin … Sunday, January 29...
WAUKEGAN, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Local Flavor: Dixie Kitchen brings creole comfort food to Lansing with Fried Green Tomatoes and Blackened Catfish

Dixie Kitchen earns Local Flavor award for Louisiana flavors that mix creole, soul, and Southern cultures. LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Whether you want the crispy goodness of Southern fried chicken, or the slow heat of a Louisiana jambalaya, or traditional soul food favorites like greens and sweet potato mash, Dixie Kitchen has a range of flavorful spice combinations to please every palate. Managers Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger served The Lansing Journal a smorgasbord of Southern, cajun, creole, and soul food samples, and we loved them all, finally settling on the Fried Green Tomatoes as a signature appetizer and the Blackened Catfish as a signature dish.
LANSING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy