Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak

The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot

Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
