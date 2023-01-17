Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
Morristown Police Engage in Overnight Car Chase
MORRISTOWN, NJ - During the early hours on Wednedsay, police attempted to stop a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity, according to BNN. The vehicle which was occupied by two masked men, according to reports, took off after officers tried to stop it. The vehicle was last seen headed toward 1-287.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip
On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting
A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Teen slashed, man robbed in Brooklyn crime spree; 2 suspects sought
The NYPD released images Thursday of two suspects they’re searching for in back-to-back knifepoint robberies in Brooklyn.
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
Drug Raid Turns Up Crack Cocaine In Essex County: Sheriff
Five men are behind bars and a large quantity of crack sits in an Essex County evidence locker after police raided a Newark home early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities say. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North 9th Street just before 11:30 a.m., said Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura in a statement. During the search, investigators say they found "over 400 vials" of crack cocaine and "around 200 decks" of heroin on the property.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery
While on probation, a Newark man burglarizes a Morris Township home, steals a car, and rams a vehicle into police during a high-speed chase. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer announce the arrest of Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark.
theobserver.com
KPD: Man driving on Truck Rts. 1&9 shot behind ear, police want to know why
A Jersey City man driving on Rts. 1&9 in South Kearny Jan. 16 was shot behind his ear, unexpectedly, and Kearny police are trying to determine how and why the incident happened. According to Capt. Timothy Wagner, the Kearny PD’s public-information officer, that day, at 6:29 p.m., Kearny officers were...
1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing at N.J. apartment complex
One person was killed and at least one other wounded early Tuesday at a stabbing at an apartment complex in Hudson County, authorities said. Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a multiple stabbing at Harrison Gardens, an apartment complex owned by the Harrison Housing Authority, according to investigators.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say
Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Disgraced Ex-Paterson Officer Charged With Assault Of Second Defenseless Suspect
A former Paterson police officer already awaiting trial for beating one suspect over the head with a flashlight has been charged with doing it to another.Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, broke a victim’s nose, knocked out two of his teeth and chipped another outside a Quick’s Food Store on Dec. 22, 20…
NBC New York
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
