wrnjradio.com

Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Police Engage in Overnight Car Chase

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  During the early hours on Wednedsay, police attempted to stop a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity, according to BNN. The vehicle which was occupied by two masked men, according to reports, took off after officers tried to stop it. The vehicle was last seen headed toward 1-287. This story is developing......      
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen

NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip

On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ

The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Turns Up Crack Cocaine In Essex County: Sheriff

Five men are behind bars and a large quantity of crack sits in an Essex County evidence locker after police raided a Newark home early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities say. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North 9th Street just before 11:30 a.m., said Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura in a statement. During the search, investigators say they found "over 400 vials" of crack cocaine and "around 200 decks" of heroin on the property.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing at N.J. apartment complex

One person was killed and at least one other wounded early Tuesday at a stabbing at an apartment complex in Hudson County, authorities said. Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a multiple stabbing at Harrison Gardens, an apartment complex owned by the Harrison Housing Authority, according to investigators.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say

Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
YONKERS, NY

