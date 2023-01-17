ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Cardi B Sparks New Album Excitement With Mystery Instagram Page

Cardi B fans have reason to believe her new album may finally be on the horizon thanks to a mysterious Instagram account seemingly dedicated to the project. The Bronx-bred superstar renewed excitement for her long-awaited sophomore project on Thursday (January 12) after eagle-eyed fans noticed she had started following an Instagram page with the handle @albumcb2.
50 Cent, Missy Elliott, & More To Perform At Lovers & Friends 2023

The lineup for Lovers and Friends 2023 is stacked with 45 artists. Lovers & Friends has released the full lineup for its 2023 festival. The event, presented by Usher, will feature performances from 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and many more artists. It will be Elliott’s first billed performance since 2019....
