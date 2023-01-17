Read full article on original website
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
Pam Grier Confirms She is Working with Cardi B in Upcoming Project
The legendary Pam Grier is showing the world she’s still down with trends in pop culture after she revealed that she is teaming up with Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B for an upcoming project. The Foxy Brown star opened up to Rolling Stone in a recent interview stating that...
So Sad: Cardi B Reveals How She & Offset Learned Takeoff Was Murdered In Houston
Cardi B reveals how she and Offset found out Takeoff was murdered in Houston Texas in a interview with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
musictimes.com
Flo Rida Net Worth 2023: Rapper Awarded Over 2000x Originally Demanded Amount in Legal Case [Details]
Wednesday, a Broward County, Florida jury awarded Flo Rida $82.6 million in his breach of contract suit against energy drink manufacturer Celsius, whom he claimed attempted to conceal revenues from him. This is over 2000x than the original amount he was just demanding for!. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old rapper...
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Cardi B And Offset Teamed Up With McDonalds For Their Next Money Move
Cardi B and Offset have teamed up with McDonalds for their next money move and we will get to see it during this year's Super Bowl.
Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Remains Owner of Her Music Catalog in Divorce Settlement
MC Lyte has many things to be thankful for this year, one being that she is legally a free woman. News outlets are reporting that the rapper’s divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche is officially finalized. In a list of things MC Lyte can keep, she will remain the rightful owner of her music catalog and its royalties, which goes back to the late 1980s.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
The Rapper 50 Cent Wishes Blew Up Instead of Him
50 Cent has seen the rise of many rappers over the years, but there's one emcee in particular that he wishes found as much success as he did.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Sparks New Album Excitement With Mystery Instagram Page
Cardi B fans have reason to believe her new album may finally be on the horizon thanks to a mysterious Instagram account seemingly dedicated to the project. The Bronx-bred superstar renewed excitement for her long-awaited sophomore project on Thursday (January 12) after eagle-eyed fans noticed she had started following an Instagram page with the handle @albumcb2.
50 Cent Fought Dr. Dre to Have ’21 Questions’ on His Debut Album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”
50 Cent included the song '21 Questions' on his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin''. But the album's executive producer, Dr. Dre, didn't think the song belonged on the album.
Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith & Trina Braxton Talk Tonight’s LL Cool J Honoring Urban One Honors
Tune in to the 5th Annual #UrbanOneHonors as we celebrate our #IconsOfTheCulture TONIGHT at 7/6c on @tvonetv!
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Missy Elliott, & More To Perform At Lovers & Friends 2023
The lineup for Lovers and Friends 2023 is stacked with 45 artists. Lovers & Friends has released the full lineup for its 2023 festival. The event, presented by Usher, will feature performances from 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and many more artists. It will be Elliott’s first billed performance since 2019....
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar...
