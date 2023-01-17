Are you a graduate student looking for a funding opportunity, opportunities for certification, and to make a meaningful difference in the Upper Cumberland area?. A faculty team from the Departments of Sociology & Political Science, Curriculum & Instruction, and School of Human Ecology are seeking to hire 3 graduate students to work on a grant-funded project through Rural Reimagined that will bring Mental Health First Aid and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trainings to community members throughout 4 Upper Cumberland counties.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO