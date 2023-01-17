BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After trailing Bridgeport by 16 points in the second quarter, Philip Barbour was pushing hard in the third, having climbed within six at 32-26. But a block/charge call with 5:40 on the clock went against the Colts, and it proved to be pivotal as the Indians scored the next 13 points and comfortably won their eighth straight game, 59-42, on Thursday night.

