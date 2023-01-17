ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears rode a strong defensive effort a…
Spatafore a senior leader for surging Tribe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore has embraced being the man at the top of the scouting report for the surging Tribe boys basketball team, which has won eight in a row. “Anthony’s the only guy that really had any varsity experience from last year,” Bridgeport...
Preston grapplers top Lewis County

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad had its final home dual match of the season on Monday afternoon, and it celebrated the occasion with a convincing 57-24 victory over the Lewis County Minutemen. The result avenged an earlier loss to Lewis County and pushed Preston’s dual record...
South Harrison romps over Roane County in St. Marys tourney

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Noah Burnside scored 23 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, Corey Boulden contributed 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Austin Peck tallied eight points, seven assists and four rebounds as the South Harrison Hawks defeated the Roane County Raiders, 61-38, in semifinal tournament action at the St. Marys Invitational on Thursday evening.
Grafton boys snap skid while honoring Flemington High School

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys basketball got back in the win column Thursday, snapping a six-game losing streak. But the Bearcats’ 62-33 home victory over Preston will be remembered as much for the overall event as for the game itself. Grafton celebrated its first annual Flemington...
Fairmont Senior locks down Lincoln in 38-point win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears rode a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring attack to defeat the Lincoln Cougars on Thursday, 69-31, at the Fairmont Senior Field House. In the victory, the Polar Bears (11-0) forced 15 Lincoln turnovers while holding the Cougars to...
WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
Calendar of Events for Friday

Orders taken for soup sale, Duff Street UMC Relay for Life Team. Chicken noodle or potato soup, $8 per quart. Orders due by 6 p.m. Jan. 20. Pick up 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Multi-Ministries Building, 204 Baker Ave., Clarksburg’s Stealey area. Orders of 12 or more quarts may be delivered. To place orders, call or text Lori Show, 304-677-2157; Doris McIntyre, 304-629-4745; Mary Adkins, 304-695-1269; or Roberta Kennedy, 304-629-3868.
Charge it: Bridgeport turns defense into 3rd quarter surge to earn 8th straight win

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After trailing Bridgeport by 16 points in the second quarter, Philip Barbour was pushing hard in the third, having climbed within six at 32-26. But a block/charge call with 5:40 on the clock went against the Colts, and it proved to be pivotal as the Indians scored the next 13 points and comfortably won their eighth straight game, 59-42, on Thursday night.
Eagles outlast Buccaneers in overtime thriller, 51-48

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerin Westfall hit a last-second shot for Buckhannon-Upshur to force overtime, but Robert C. Byrd made its free throws late and managed to outlast B-U in a thriller, 51-48, on Thursday night. “I am proud of the way my guys came together tonight. Four...
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
