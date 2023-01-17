Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. The wear and tear of the streets we walk on is an indication of the hustle and bustle that it has experienced. It may not be the prettiest sight to look at and could also be potentially dangerous if stepped into absentmindedly, leaving us to wonder where our tax money went. But there is potential for beauty even in imperfection and street artist Ememem knows just how to bring out the best from any pothole and haggard pavement. The anonymous artist fills in these eyesores with intricate mosaic work resulting in a pop of color on an otherwise dull gray street.

19 DAYS AGO