Least Like the Other review – the horror story of Rosemary Kennedy’s life
“Which is least like the other?” A projection flicks to drawings of three dogs and a cat. It’s an old-fashioned IQ test, and the frenzy of Brian Irvine’s music gives us an inkling of the confusion of Rosemary Kennedy, grasping at the questions as they flash by.
msn.com
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Work of Art, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out a call for re-creations of Johannes Vermeer's iconic 17th century painting -- with bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find more than 4,800...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The images will stay with me for the rest of my life’: Warsaw Ghetto Uprising photos revealed
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews revealed on Monday new-found images of the Nazis mercilessly putting down the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Revolt. Captured in secret by a Polish firefighter while German forces set fire to the Jewish ghetto, the photographs were recently discovered by the photographer’s son in a family member’s attic.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
fashionweekdaily.com
Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US
American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the fluteAuschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthdayEmpire of Light: Sam Mendes and Olivia Coleman say mental health has ‘weird stigma’
Singer Roberta Flack Values Her Green Piano from the Junkyard in Autobiographical Children’s Book
Her parents always encouraged her music and went the extra mile to support her artistry. Singer Roberta Flack is proud of the green piano her father Laron LeRoy gifted her from a junkyard, sharing her story in her new autobiographical children’s book, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.
Upworthy
A street artist is converting potholes and broken pavements into intricate pieces of art
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. The wear and tear of the streets we walk on is an indication of the hustle and bustle that it has experienced. It may not be the prettiest sight to look at and could also be potentially dangerous if stepped into absentmindedly, leaving us to wonder where our tax money went. But there is potential for beauty even in imperfection and street artist Ememem knows just how to bring out the best from any pothole and haggard pavement. The anonymous artist fills in these eyesores with intricate mosaic work resulting in a pop of color on an otherwise dull gray street.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heirs of German-Jewish banker sue for restitution of one of van Gogh’s most famous paintings
(JTA) — Heirs of a German-Jewish banker are suing a Japanese insurance company for the return of one of Vincent van Gogh’s famed “Sunflowers” paintings or at least $750 million in punitive damages. In December, Julius H. Schoeps, Britt-Marie Enhoerning and Florence Von Kesselstatt, heirs of...
anothermag.com
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
Cleveland Jewish News
ChatGPT can write verse, but it is no more alive than the Golem of Prague
(JTA) — ChatGPT, an AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot with remarkable abilities to mimic human language, has been making big news. One stunt that’s gotten a lot of attention is ChatGPT’s alleged ability to write poetry. If true, this would mark a major advance. If an AI app can write real poetry, it has acquired a soul.
Cleveland Jewish News
Documentary explores the ‘Talmudic’ relationship between writer Robert Caro and his famous longtime editor
(New York Jewish Week) — Bob Gottlieb, who as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf and The New Yorker ushered into print some of the 20th-century’s most accomplished writers — Nora Ephron, Toni Morrison, Salman Rushdie, John Cheever and Ray Bradbury, to name a few — believes editing is a service job, one that should go unnoticed by the reader.
ComicBook
White Savior #1 Review: Stylistic Art Triumphs Despite Stale, Sophomoric Humor
Immediately, even before you see the first panel of the series, White Savior is making itself clear to you as a reader where it's headed. This satirical take on the titular storytelling trope seeks to not only tear down the myth of the White Savior as a device, but also interrogate its place in stories. Eric Nguyen is both the seris' artist and co-writer alongside Scott Burman, delivering a comic that feels like it was born out of afternoons with Toonami and late nights watching Adult Swim. White Savior not only marries the distinct storytelling of Japanese samurai stories, and naturally the experience of Asian-Americans and their relation to such things, but also swirls in some sophomoric humor, sometimes to its detriment.
hubpages.com
AI-Generated Art—The Backlash Begins
The world is changing with breakneck speed. Artificial intelligence in particular is encroaching on skills that were once considered to be the exclusive domain of human beings. One of these domains is the creation of artwork. At the beginning of this year, the idea of a cold, unfeeling machine being...
‘Kim’s Video’ Review: The Legendary New York Video Store Get Its Own Documentary. It’s a Movie as Weird as One You’d Rent at Kim’s
The words “Quentin Tarantino” and “video store” will forever be linked in the popular imagination. But imagine that Quentin didn’t just work at a video store. Imagine that he owned, operated, designed, and organized every shelf of the video store of his dreams. That place might have looked a lot like Kim’s Video. If you were an ardent film fanatic and you walked into Kim’s, the fabled New York movie-rental emporium, which opened in 1987 and ultimately expanded to five Manhattan locations (the most famous was Mondo Kim’s on St. Mark’s Place), the store looked like nothing so much as the...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Author Publishes Second Military Spouse Mystery Novel
Are you familiar with Emma Schwarz already? If not, may I introduce you to the protagonist of my latest novel series? Emma is a German journalist who works for a small daily paper in a fictional suburb of the Southern German city of Stuttgart. Though she is supposed to work on cultural and social topics only, she happens to stumble across incidents that involve criminal activity. And Emma’s curiosity wins out over her usual assignments and gets her into some pretty dangerous situations.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ on Hulu, a Quietly Seething Documentary Outlining the Roots of Modern Civil Unrest
The documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. (now on Hulu) grabs history by the lapels and gives it a good, rousing shake. Director Sierra Pettengill uses U.S. military and broadcast-TV archival footage from the late 1960s to piece together a polemic essay about the violent, escalatory roots of modern-day civil unrest – most notably, near-surreal footage of riot-control training exercises taking place in faux city streets dubbed “Riotsville.” The film aims to shed light on why police forces have become heavily militarized, and the citizenry more heavily armed, and does so with vital assertiveness.
The Old Way review – Nicolas Cage lifts generic western retread
A grizzled frontier shopkeeper must draw on his outlaw gunslinger past to avenge the murder of his wife, in this generic western retread. The key to the approach is in the title – there’s a timeworn predictability in everything from the plot (variations of this story have been told many times before, most recently in the superior Old Henry) to the big, expansive, Alfred Newman-inspired score, to the widescreen wild west backdrop.
