yes! Buy now so that we may continue to prop up the artificially high prices! Sorry pandemic buyers. You will lose your equity and then some.
A smart buyer will wait until the foreclosures start flooding the market, then snatch up a couple of properties for what one costs now.
We locked in our 3.2% interest last year on January 28th and moved into our new house on April 4th. Im an Electrician and Heating and Air Conditioning Service Technician with decades of experience and we upgraded lighting, kitchen, HVAC ofcourse and add a Generac Guardian Whole House Generator that i bought at cost and installed myself and we couldn't be happier with our new house!!!
