Man arrested in deadly South L.A. street takeover

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – An arrest was made in a deadly street takeover that occurred in South Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

Dante Chapple Young, 28, was arrested last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Detective Ryan Moreno with the Los Angeles Police Department said . Young will be extradited back to Los Angeles where he faces a murder charge.

Tips from the public and video evidence led detectives to identify Young as a suspect and searched all over Southern California, Arizona and New Mexico for him, according to KTLA .

Moreno compared Young's methods for evading arrest to "a game of chess", KABC reported .

Police are still searching for two more suspects.

On Christmas Day around 9 p.m., a street takeover occurred at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. One of the cars lost control while doing donuts and struck a group of spectators, including 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca.

Guajaca died at the hospital.

Police said the suspect took off, leaving his car at the scene.

In addition to the arrest, detectives used video from the scene to allegedly identified at least six or seven additional victims.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable who happened to drive by the intersection that night, told KNX News these takeovers are planned on social media.

“Law enforcement has to be there beforehand,” he said.

Former L.A. City council member Joe Buscaino, who is still an LAPD reserve officer, said, “It’s time for the community to step up and turn these knuckleheads in.”

KNX 1070 News Radio

