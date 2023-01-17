ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debord, KY

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home

This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape eOne Tiny House Available

Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com

30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances

This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
tinyhousetalk.com

Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home

Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
tinyhousetalk.com

20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny

Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Flexible Four-Bedroom Farmhouse

What's exciting for house plans in 2023? Think simplicity, storage, and (continuing from the past few years) plenty of flexibility. This farmhouse plan brings it all together. See more details at Houseplans.com. On the exterior, the front porch and side-facing garage give a neighborhood-friendly vibe. Inside, the simple open layout...
Good News Network

90-Year-old Woodcutter Built his Own Hobbit House Where He Lives Off-Grid in Charming Comfort (LOOK)

A woodcutter who built his own Hobbit house revealed he has never watched Lord of the Rings, but nevertheless lives in it almost off-grid despite being nearly 90. Great-grandad Stuart Grant moved into the cottage he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984 while he was renovating a house, but found it was so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky building which dated back 200 years, that he decided to make it his home.
tinyhousetalk.com

32×10 Big Bertha Tiny Home Sleeps 6!

It’s always amazing how much more spacious the 10-foot-wide tiny homes feel compared to the 8-foot-wide ones, and this “Big Bertha” from Indigo River Tiny Homes is no exception. You especially feel it in the U-shaped kitchen on the far end of the tiny home. The primary...
yankodesign.com

This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside

If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
tinyhousetalk.com

Family of 5 in Renovated 1998 Military Rig

About three years ago, this awesome family sold their house and decided to live a totally unconventional life in a 1998 military vehicle converted into a truly spectacular home on wheels. They put a kitchen closet to the cab that can fit food for about 8 days of off-grid overlanding.
tinyhousetalk.com

Nine Months Living in their School Bus Conversion

Buslife offered a more affordable lifestyle to help Natalie and Gabe meet their goals. They purchase the bus already gutted, and moved in right away! They’ve been converting their rig as they travel and while they live in it, which is super neat. We have some great pictures of...
homesenator.com

Indoor Plants: Benefits, Decoration Ideas, and More

Growing indoor plants has become one of the fast-rising hobbies in a post-pandemic world. Many people are now improving their green thumbs and filling their spaces with the houseplants they desire. Some grow them to boost their interior design, while others aim for a more calming environment. Regardless of the...
AOL Corp

Reba McEntire's favorite heated vest is on sale at Walmart for its lowest price anywhere!

Do you love to wrap yourself up in a heated blanket and wish you could actually walk out of the house that way? Well, you sort of can. There's a popular heated vest that provides such deliciously toasty warmth on a cold winter's outing that customers are swooning — and the most vocal fan of the Ororo Heated Vest is actually singing/acting legend Reba McEntire herself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy