Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
Luxurious Home with Elevator is Available in Country Club Estates
If you’ve ever wanted a home with its own elevator, this is it. This elegant 5bed, 4.5bath with high-end finishes & an elevator is located in the desirable Country Club Estates subdivision!. Over 1 acre partly-wooded. 2 Primary Ensuite bedrooms DOWNstairs. Spacious elevator for 2nd floor access. 3 oversized...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com
30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances
This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
tinyhousetalk.com
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
tinyhousetalk.com
20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny
Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
msn.com
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
Slide 1 of 17: Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony. I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff. Read the original article on Insider.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Flexible Four-Bedroom Farmhouse
What's exciting for house plans in 2023? Think simplicity, storage, and (continuing from the past few years) plenty of flexibility. This farmhouse plan brings it all together. See more details at Houseplans.com. On the exterior, the front porch and side-facing garage give a neighborhood-friendly vibe. Inside, the simple open layout...
Good News Network
90-Year-old Woodcutter Built his Own Hobbit House Where He Lives Off-Grid in Charming Comfort (LOOK)
A woodcutter who built his own Hobbit house revealed he has never watched Lord of the Rings, but nevertheless lives in it almost off-grid despite being nearly 90. Great-grandad Stuart Grant moved into the cottage he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984 while he was renovating a house, but found it was so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky building which dated back 200 years, that he decided to make it his home.
tinyhousetalk.com
32×10 Big Bertha Tiny Home Sleeps 6!
It’s always amazing how much more spacious the 10-foot-wide tiny homes feel compared to the 8-foot-wide ones, and this “Big Bertha” from Indigo River Tiny Homes is no exception. You especially feel it in the U-shaped kitchen on the far end of the tiny home. The primary...
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of 5 in Renovated 1998 Military Rig
About three years ago, this awesome family sold their house and decided to live a totally unconventional life in a 1998 military vehicle converted into a truly spectacular home on wheels. They put a kitchen closet to the cab that can fit food for about 8 days of off-grid overlanding.
tinyhousetalk.com
Nine Months Living in their School Bus Conversion
Buslife offered a more affordable lifestyle to help Natalie and Gabe meet their goals. They purchase the bus already gutted, and moved in right away! They’ve been converting their rig as they travel and while they live in it, which is super neat. We have some great pictures of...
homesenator.com
Indoor Plants: Benefits, Decoration Ideas, and More
Growing indoor plants has become one of the fast-rising hobbies in a post-pandemic world. Many people are now improving their green thumbs and filling their spaces with the houseplants they desire. Some grow them to boost their interior design, while others aim for a more calming environment. Regardless of the...
AOL Corp
Reba McEntire's favorite heated vest is on sale at Walmart for its lowest price anywhere!
Do you love to wrap yourself up in a heated blanket and wish you could actually walk out of the house that way? Well, you sort of can. There's a popular heated vest that provides such deliciously toasty warmth on a cold winter's outing that customers are swooning — and the most vocal fan of the Ororo Heated Vest is actually singing/acting legend Reba McEntire herself.
Comments / 0