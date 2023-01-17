ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidenu.com

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern drops close matchup 67-64 against Illini

The losing streak continues. Northwestern (6-13, 0-9) fell 67-64 to No. 21 Illinois (16-4, 5-4) on Sunday afternoon, making for its eighth consecutive loss. The ‘Cats hoped for a better outcome than earlier in the month when the Illini bested them, but it was another close loss that could have gone either way. All four quarters were fast-paced, with neither team ever getting comfortably ahead.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois: TV, streaming, radio

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak, Northwestern returns home Sunday after a loss in Columbus to attempt to steal its first Big Ten win. Here’s where you can watch and listen:. Broadcast Information. Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill). Game Time: 2 p.m. CT. TV/Streaming: B1G+. Radio: WNUR...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Three takeaways from Northwestern’s road loss to Ohio State

Northwestern is now 0-8 in Big Ten play, has not won a game in over a month and has often failed to even stay competitive in its seven contests during that span. That’s been a product of poor shooting (32% from the field last night!) and ball security (19 turnovers against OSU, which outscored the ‘Cats 25-7 off giveaways). Thursday night’s 30-point defeat to 19-0, No. 2 Ohio State was much of the same story. With that, here are three takeaways from NU’s second loss to the Buckeyes this season:
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy