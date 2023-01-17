Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
kdll.org
Gas rig tax dispute costs borough
A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
alaskapublic.org
Homer’s Library Advisory Board upholds decision to keep LGBTQ books in children’s section
On Tuesday, Homer’s Library Advisory Board unanimously voted to uphold a decision to keep 55 books in the children’s section of the public library. The decision followed a months-long debate over the future of children and young adult titles that largely feature LGBTQ themes. In July, Library Director...
