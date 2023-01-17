Fox News contributor says outlet has ‘strong desire’ to move on from Trump

The countless headlines featuring the former president’s name could soon be coming to an end on Fox News, as contributor Mara Liasson said that she has “no doubt” the outlet wants to move on from Donald Trump.

Liasson made the comment while speaking on an episode of Fox News’ show ‘Media Buzz’ with host Howard Kurtz.

During a segment, Kurtz was questioning why Trump was not receiving his typical media coverage after he offered comments about the Department of Justice’s probe into documents mishandled by Joe Biden while he served as vice president.

Liasson is a longtime reporter for NPR and a contributor for Fox News. She responded to Kurtz’s comments by suggesting that conservative media outlets are attempting to move past the president.

“There’s no doubt that the majority of conservative media—Fox first and foremost—has a strong desire to move on from Donald Trump and are not paying enough attention and giving him enough airtime, I think, as they used to,” Liasson said.

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of both Fox News and The New York Post, was once a close personal friend of Trump, but more recently, both of his outlets have started to distance themselves from the former president. One example of this included when Fox News cut away from Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement while the president was speaking.

But the distancing isn’t one-sided, as Trump has also spoken critically about Fox News, saying in a November Truth Social post that they have been too negative in reporting on him.

“Fox News and The Wall [Street] Journal were terrible to me, much like today, UNTIL I WON THE ELECTION. CNN, when they actually had great ratings, was terrific—They covered me no matter where I went, 24/7,” Trump wrote in his post.

The New York Post has also had its fair share of unflattering pieces on Trump in recent months, including some that criticized him for failing to bring the “red wave” during the 2022 midterm elections.