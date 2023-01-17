Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing

Photo: Getty Images

Two California residents won big in the mega millions jackpot over the weekend and nearly became instant millionaires. According to KTLA , neither won the $1.3 billion dollar prize, but they did win a whopping $928,260 each. The California Lottery Press took to Twitter to announce the winnings, stating that both winners were successful in guessing 5 of the 6 numbers that were drawn.

"One ticket sold in Maine has won tonight's massive $1.35 billion #jackpot. California had two #MegaMillions tickets that matched 5 of 6 numbers in tonight's drawing sold in Burlingame and Riverside, winning $928,260 each," the post read.

KTLA mentioned that one ticket was sold at a Chevron in San Mateo County, and the other at a Statler Bro's in Riverside. The news of this weekend's Golden State lottery winnings comes only one week after one lucky Californian won $4 million as part of the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing.

Information regarding the names and ages of the two winners of the lottery drawing were not released as winners are able to choose wether or not they would like to remain anonymous. KTLA noted that the money from tickets that go unclaimed are used to benefit California Public Schools.