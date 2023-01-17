ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State address

By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gives a speech during inauguration day on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 In Denver. Helen H. Richardson - member, The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday delivered the first State of the State address of his second term in office, focusing on housing, health care costs, water, climate and more.

