Pittsburgh, PA

Where's winter? Milder temps to continue for most part

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

Except for some very cold weather the week of Christmas, the Pittsburgh area has seen a gentler, kinder winter.

Temperatures since the beginning of December are almost three degrees above average and would be higher if not for a frigid week before Christmas.

And what about snow? By now we usually have had around 15 inches.

So far, 3 to 5 inches has fallen depending on the area.

What can we expect in coming days? AccuWeather's Dean DeVore says, “Temperatures are still going to be a bit moderate here the next couple of weeks but then there is a cold blast, it looks like that’s coming toward the end of the month, early February that we’ll keep an eye on.”

After that though, the long-term AccuWeather forecast shows a majority of the days in February with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

DeVore adds the type of winter we are having in the Pittsburgh area isn’t common, but it’s also not a rarity.

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
