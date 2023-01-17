ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Perimenopause And Being Single & Childless At 50

By Samjah Iman
 2 days ago

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Tracee Ellis Ross got candid in a podcast interview about experiencing perimenopause, being single, and childless at 50 years old.
Redefining Womanhood

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has accomplished so much in her life. Yet, she is still working to combat the narrative that only one pathway exists for each gender.

Ross is currently experiencing perimenopause (the lead-up to menopause), being single, and being without child, and she’s dishing on how she copes with it all. “As my body becomes a foreign place to me that doesn’t really feel safe or like home…I don’t know how to manage or control or fight the external binary narrative of the patriarchy that has hunted me and haunted me most of my adult life,” shared Ross.

Ross is redefining what womanhood means to her. The Blackish actress credited the trans community for helping her discover that womanhood isn’t just synonymous with having children. ‘The freedom that the expansion around gender has offered me, and the knowledge that is being shared with us by the trans community is like, “Oh my God, thank you. Thank you for finally unpacking something that I had no ability to unpack because of what was handed to me in a culture that thought of it in such a limited way,” ‘Ross said.

The daughter of legendary Diana Ross also shared how she looks at being childless from a faith point of view. ‘The heartbreak does come up, and I get to hold that gently and lovingly and then say, remind myself, ‘I woke up every morning of my life, and I’ve tried to do my best, so I must be where I’m supposed to be,’ she said.

Thoughts on Ross’ journey?

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Intense Workout Routine On Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreates A Fierce Photo Of Diana Ross

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE

