Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
WMDT.com
BayHealth expands offerings with new primary care facility in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – “We’re really trying to offer things that Sussex hasn’t necessarily had before and make it accessible and easy to reach,” Dr. Siegleman said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for BayHealth, as the healthcare system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new primary care facility in Harrington. “If someone has diabetes, heart failure, a bad leg, or even back pain, usually the first person they’re going to see is their primary care physician,” BayHealth Senior VP/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegleman said.
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Megan Anderson Physical Therapy relaunches in Lewes
Patients in Lewes can now benefit from a comprehensive, women-only physical therapy practice focused on intuitive, individualized care. Megan Anderson Physical Therapy has rebranded itself this past year with a renewed focus on helping women uncover the deeper connections to their physical pain. “So often, women don’t make time for...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
starpublications.online
Laurel High student completes culinary arts, restaurant management program; opens restaurant in Seaford
Daniel Casas was 21 when he and his family opened his restaurant a week ago, on Saturday, Jan. 7. La Casita, a charming Mexican restaurant at 1005 Norman Eskridge Hwy. in Seaford, is the culmination of his dream and a lot of hard work. Daniel said he was six years...
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Dining with Diabetes classes start March 7
The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension will host Dining with Diabetes, a four-session workshop, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays, March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28, at the Georgetown Public Library. Designed for people with diabetes and their families and open to anyone with or without...
WBOC
Overwhelming Support From Laurel Community and Beyond for Family of Late Jamin Pugh
LAUREL, Del. -- The phrase, #PrayersForThePughs, has quickly gained popularity in the Laurel community - and for good reason - after the passing of legendary wrestler, Jamin Pugh. It's a slogan that represents the community's overwhelming love and support for the Pugh family. Jamin Pugh, known in the wrestling ring...
Cape Gazette
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered. Thursday's...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
WMDT.com
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
WBOC
Firefighters and First Responders Answer to Building Fire Hours After Dealing with Local Tragedy
LAUREL, Del. -- On Wednesday, firefighters across Eastern Sussex County successfully put out a multi-alarm fire at a historic building known as "The Globe" after dealing with a tragic car accident on Laurel Rd. hours before. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began shortly before 1...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Ag Week highlights farmers markets and more
After two years of being held virtually, The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s annual ag week was held in-person last week in Harrington, bringing farmers like Josh Nash together to find ways to improve what they produce. “I expect to learn ways to keep the farm under control, keep weeds...
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
starpublications.online
Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigating Laurel fire
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial structure in downtown Laurel, Delaware on January 18, 2023. The incident, reported shortly before 1:00 A.M., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Several surrounding structures were damaged by the fire. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
