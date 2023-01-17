4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor. You won't want to miss this beautiful second floor property with a one car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The open floor plan flows nicely from the living room to the dining room to the kitchen. There is also seating at the kitchen countertop. The large 8'x22' deck is accessible from both the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. There is some additional storage in the HVAC closet on the deck. There are two bedroom suites each with it's own bathroom separated on other ends of the condo for privacy. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and access to the deck. The garage is accessible via a staircase in the kitchen. There is a large storage room in the garage. The laundry room is spacious and allows for more storage space. There are ceiling fans in the Living Room and the 2 bedrooms. The Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen all have new Vinyl Wood flooring. Heat is Natural Gas. There is also an elevator for use of all residents. Perfect for anyone that may use a wheelchair or walker. The whole building is sprinklered and that will give you some piece of mind and an insurance discount. Security system includes a video doorbell. All new screens, new dryer and ice maker. Lounge by the pool or workout at the fitness center. Minutes away to the new BayHealth Hospital. Within minutes to downtown Milford, you will be able to enjoy many locally owned restaurants and local attractions. Head South on Route One to enjoy the beaches of Lewes and Rehoboth in no time. Tanger Outlets is also a short drive away. Available immediately.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO