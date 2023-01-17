ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Thursday 1/19/23

Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Reuters

NBA roundup: Grizzlies edge Cavs for 11th straight win

January 19 - Steven Adams put back a missed Ja Morant layup and Dillon Brooks blocked a desperation 3-point attempt from Darius Garland as time expired to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their 11th straight win, 115-114 over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jaylin Williams working with Thunder second unit Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Williams was in the starting lineup last game, but he's yielding his spot to Kenrich Williams on Wednesday night. Jaylin isn't guaranteed a spot in the rotation or any meaningful minutes versus the Pacers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mark Cuban Denies ESPN's Report About Luka Doncic

Most Dallas Mavericks fans want the team to acquire help for Luka Doncic before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One fan even made a mural in hopes of persuading the organization to bolster the team's supporting cast. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Doncic would also like more assistance. In a story ...
DALLAS, TX
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

