The Last of Us debuted on HBO a few days ago, giving a whole new audience a chance to experience the story originally told in the PlayStation 3 game. While writer Neil Druckmann has been closely involved with the show's creation, the same can't be said for Bruce Straley. Straley was the co-director on the PS3 game alongside Druckmann, and played a pivotal role in building its world. Despite the importance of his contribution, Straley was left unmentioned in the credits for the new HBO series. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Straley said that the moment illustrates the importance of unions in the video game industry.

9 HOURS AGO