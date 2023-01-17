Read full article on original website
Related
Ubisoft cancels three games, delays Skull and Bones, and pressures employees to “deliver”
“We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance.”
game-news24.com
Ubisoft CEO apologizes for insensitive comments as of the fact that Paris employees are planning on striking out for insensitive comments
After Ubisoft revealed grim prospects for 2023, the events continue to unfold. Earlier this month, it cancelled three games and canceled two more in the first attempt to reduce costs and save around 168 million dollars in the next two years. Yves Guillemot received backlash from employees after he sent...
Assassin’s Creed developer is facing a strike after its CEO told staff it was up to them to stop its slump, writing ‘the ball is in your court’
Ubisoft said it expects an operating loss this year following disappointing holiday sales. Ubisoft, the French developer responsible for best-selling franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, is facing a strike from its Paris-based employees to protest comments by CEO Yves Guillemot that suggested employees needed to help dig the company out of its current slump.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
game-news24.com
Xbox set up Halo because its incompetent leadership claimed ex-employees were employees
Halo Infinite What happened at 343? (pic: Microsoft) In wake of massive fires at Microsoft, Xbox has been criticised for its management, with 343 Industries again being the focus. Microsoft has been acquiring big and small developers for several years, but there’s growing concern that their management of these different...
Benzinga
Ubisoft CEO Owns Up To 'Ball In Your Court' Remark To Employees Over Game Delays
Ubisoft UBSFF CEO Yves Guillemot has apologized for seemingly shifting blame for the video game publisher's troubles to employees. Ubisoft — the studio behind titles like “Assasin’s Creed,” “Prince of Persia,” and “Tom Clancy” — recently confirmed the cancellation of three games. Since July 2022, the Saint-Mandé, France-based company canceled seven titles in total (“Skull and Bones” has been delayed six times).
One year after announcing Activision Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
The cuts come as consumer digital spending slows and fears of a recession persist.
Diablo Immortal item called "deceptive" by law firm investigating Blizzard
Lawyers want to hear from Diablo Immortal players who purchased the Blessing of the Worthy gem
Benzinga
Gaming Industry Workers Unite: A Look At Unionizations Efforts At Activision Blizzard And Other Publishers
As the gaming industry expands, unionization is becoming more prevalent among its workers in order to address issues such as long hours, lack of job security, and low pay. There has also been a rise in union elections and complaints of unfair labor practices, as unionization efforts are being seen at major companies like Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Starbucks Corp.
IGN
Halo Infinite Director Joseph Staten Leaving 343 Industries to Rejoin Xbox Publishing
After today's announcement that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 people, details on how internal restructuring will hit its gaming divisions continue to emerge, with Halo Infinite's 343 Industries among the studios impacted. According to Bloomberg, Joseph Staten, a Halo veteran who began his career with Bungie in 1998, will transition...
ComicBook
The Last of Us PlayStation Director Calls Out Lack of Credit on HBO Series
The Last of Us debuted on HBO a few days ago, giving a whole new audience a chance to experience the story originally told in the PlayStation 3 game. While writer Neil Druckmann has been closely involved with the show's creation, the same can't be said for Bruce Straley. Straley was the co-director on the PS3 game alongside Druckmann, and played a pivotal role in building its world. Despite the importance of his contribution, Straley was left unmentioned in the credits for the new HBO series. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Straley said that the moment illustrates the importance of unions in the video game industry.
msn.com
Pro Overwatch Teams Reportedly Want Legal Fight Against Activision Over Money
The Overwatch League, an officially funded esports event, has been dealing with declining viewership and issues with sponsors following Activision Blizzard’s ongoing workplace culture scandal. Now, based on a report from Jacob Wolf, it seems the teams Activision Blizzard employs to play the game for a live audience are taking legal action against the studio after years of high costs and low reward.
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
msn.com
Blizzard games are leaving China after NetEase extension denied
Blizzard Entertainment will suspend all its video games in mainland China on Jan. 23 following NetEase denying a six-month extension of its initial agreement, the developer said today in a press release. It recommended players from the country save their game progress and said it was still looking for a...
Halo is being replaced as Microsoft's flagship franchise, it looks like
Move along, Master Chief - at long last, Microsoft has a new favourite franchise. Halo has been synonymous with Xbox for as long as the two have existed. With Halo: Combat Evolved releasing as a launch title for the original launch title back in 2001, Master Chief soon cemented himself as the console’s most recognisable face and Halo as the definitive Xbox exclusive franchise, and that’s not really changed since. However, as highlighted on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit (via GamesRadar+), Microsoft might be attempting to change that.
geekwire.com
Amazon’s digital comic platform Comixology reportedly lays off employees
Amazon has laid off employees at its Comixology service, according to reports from former workers. News spread via social media Wednesday that much of the Comixology team had been let go, with some of the former employees alleging that the department had been reduced by as much as 75%. Amazon...
game-news24.com
Ubisoft plans on releasing 5 or more PS5 games By March 2024 Report
Ubisoft’s reportedly planning on rolling out at least five major PS5 games in FY 2024. This is a period that runs from April 1st 2023 until March 31st 2024. On this timeframe, Ubisoft also hopes to use several mobile games. Hopefully these games will help the publisher recover from the recent press conference, where it revealed the cancellation of three unannounced games and plans to provide a cost reduction of $200 million.
game-news24.com
Microsoft’s 10,000 planks would hit the Gaming Division
Microsoft’s gaming division is getting bigger. The company announced that it will cut around 10,000 jobs. The company will also lay off its gaming division, including its 343 Industries and Bethesda Game Studios. The tech giant is cutting jobs to reduce costs despite economic uncertainty. Microsoft acquired Microsoft in...
Comments / 0