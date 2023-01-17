Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Random notes: A classy move by a Kentucky basketball player; Tom Izzo calls Calipari
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Four-star SF Annor Boateng recaps Auburn official visit
Little Rock (Ark.) Central standout wing Annor Boateng took his first official visit to Auburn in the beginning of the month. The 6-foot- 6, 205-pound small forward is currently ranked No. 54 in the national junior class and has a rough timetable for a decision. “I haven’t finalized anything yet...
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11
Alabama maintained its stranglehold on the conference, but where did the other teams land?
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down at end of season
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past...
Alabama Making Their Case For Best Team In College Basketball
Jerry Palm joins Zach Aldridge to discuss Alabama making their case for the best team in college basketball.
Preview: Texas A&M hoops set for mirror game rematch with Florida
Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0 SEC) vs. Florida (10-7, 3-2 SEC) For the second straight year, Texas A&M is off to a 4-0 start to SEC play. One of those wins came against the Gators to open conference and the two sides will match up again inside Reed Arena on Wednesday night.
Alabama Basketball: Current SEC standings, stats and team notes
Alabama Basketball is the cream of the SEC, having won seven straight games. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies are the only teams undefeated in SEC play. So much attention is directed to how well the Crimson Tide is doing nationally, the goal of winning the SEC regular season is not often mentioned.
WTOP
Russell scores 16 points in 4th, Wolves beat Raptors 128-126
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Thursday night. Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert...
Breaking down LSU signees in final On300 rankings
OT Zalance Heard (No. 11): Heard is an elite offensive tackle and dominated at the Under Armour All-American Game to confirm what we already knew, the Neville product is one of the nation’s best. On3 slid him up after his feather in the cap week in Orlando. He’s now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the entire country.
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
247Sports
VIDEO: Bruce Pearl on Auburn's road win at LSU
Auburn improved its record to 15-3 with a 67-49 SEC basketball victory on Wednesday night at LSU. Coach Bruce Pearl's team has won four straight games to improve to 5-1 in league play. Nine players scored for the visiting Tigers, nine contributed rebounds and five players scored eight or more...
WTOP
Christian Ramirez joins MLS’s Columbus from Aberdeen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Forward Christian Ramirez is returning to Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew. He transferred from Scotland’s Aberdeen on Thursday and agreed to a two-year deal with the Crew that includes a team option for 2025. The 31-year-old from California joined Aberdeen ahead of...
Comments / 0