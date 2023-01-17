ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-star SF Annor Boateng recaps Auburn official visit

Little Rock (Ark.) Central standout wing Annor Boateng took his first official visit to Auburn in the beginning of the month. The 6-foot- 6, 205-pound small forward is currently ranked No. 54 in the national junior class and has a rough timetable for a decision. “I haven’t finalized anything yet...
AUBURN, AL
New York Post

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down at end of season

Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: Current SEC standings, stats and team notes

Alabama Basketball is the cream of the SEC, having won seven straight games. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies are the only teams undefeated in SEC play. So much attention is directed to how well the Crimson Tide is doing nationally, the goal of winning the SEC regular season is not often mentioned.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOP

Russell scores 16 points in 4th, Wolves beat Raptors 128-126

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Thursday night. Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert...
UTAH STATE
On3.com

Breaking down LSU signees in final On300 rankings

OT Zalance Heard (No. 11): Heard is an elite offensive tackle and dominated at the Under Armour All-American Game to confirm what we already knew, the Neville product is one of the nation’s best. On3 slid him up after his feather in the cap week in Orlando. He’s now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the entire country.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC

LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

VIDEO: Bruce Pearl on Auburn's road win at LSU

Auburn improved its record to 15-3 with a 67-49 SEC basketball victory on Wednesday night at LSU. Coach Bruce Pearl's team has won four straight games to improve to 5-1 in league play. Nine players scored for the visiting Tigers, nine contributed rebounds and five players scored eight or more...
AUBURN, AL
WTOP

Christian Ramirez joins MLS’s Columbus from Aberdeen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Forward Christian Ramirez is returning to Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew. He transferred from Scotland’s Aberdeen on Thursday and agreed to a two-year deal with the Crew that includes a team option for 2025. The 31-year-old from California joined Aberdeen ahead of...
COLUMBUS, OH

