Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Winter storm watch issued for the south Plains this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of the south/central plains highlighting Friday night and Saturday, January 21st 2023 for heavy snow potential. Areas included in the winter storm watch are Union county in northeast New Mexico, Cimarron county in the Oklahoma panhandle, and all of southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas.
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0