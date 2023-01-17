Read full article on original website
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Todd & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentences
Todd Chrisley, 53, and wife Julie Chrisley, 49, are now behind bars. The reality stars turned themselves in today to begin their prison sentences. TMZ reports Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to serve his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven years.
msn.com
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
The Hollywood Gossip
Todd Chrisley Shares Message Hours Before He and Wife Julie Chrisley Are Set to Report to Prison
One final message? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are expected to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17 — and he’s got his faith at the forefront of his mind. "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel […]
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
AOL Corp
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
The Hollywood Gossip
Savannah Chrisley Says Jen Shah’s Short Sentence ‘Makes No Sense’ as Todd, Julie Report to Prison
Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17. “Put the cases side by side, and it...
buzzfeednews.com
Chase Chrisley Finally Opens Up About The 'Terrible Situation' With Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences
Chase Chrisley is finally speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal woes.
Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison
Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence. In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday. The reality tv husband and wife...
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley Has a 4-Word Response to His Parents’ Prison Sentence
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Chase Chrisley shared a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison.
Chase Chrisley posts cryptic bible quote as Todd and Julie report to prison
Chase Chrisley shared a cryptic bible quote hours after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to their respective prisons to begin their sentences for fraud and tax evasion. “God is with us,” read the scripture from Matthew 1:23, which the 26-year-old shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Chase’s post comes after Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky on Tuesday. Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while his wife will spend the next seven years at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky. Last June, the reality couple...
Popculture
Savannah Chrisley Grappling With Parent's Prison Sentence, 'Can't Move on' With Life Goals
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she would not do while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison starting next month. As the 25-year-old said in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, she won't be able to move on to having kids or getting married. Todd serves 12 years in prison, and Julie serves seven years, respectively. In June, the two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. In January, both are scheduled to report to prison. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid." Even so, Savannah admitted that if her parents were to have their way, she would continue living her life.
