Savannah Chrisley revealed what she would not do while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison starting next month. As the 25-year-old said in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, she won't be able to move on to having kids or getting married. Todd serves 12 years in prison, and Julie serves seven years, respectively. In June, the two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. In January, both are scheduled to report to prison. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid." Even so, Savannah admitted that if her parents were to have their way, she would continue living her life.

19 DAYS AGO