France 24
Suspected ringleader in EU graft probe cuts deal for lighter sentence
The alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco has decided to reveal information about the affair in exchange for a lighter sentence, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday. Pier Antonio Panzeri, who was charged last month with corruption, money laundering and membership of a criminal...
Former EU lawmaker's tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal
MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.
EU's Michel in Kyiv with message of support for Ukraine
KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel declared during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday that "we must spare no effort" in helping Ukraine join the 27-member bloc.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Benzinga
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Kremlin says new Western armoured vehicles for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons, including French-made armoured vehicles, to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict.
Benzinga
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
msn.com
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
Israel Supreme Court tells Netanyahu he must fire minister
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to remove a senior minister over a past tax fraud conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.
Putin Betrayed by Close Ally Who Helped Out Ukraine Behind His Back
Bulgaria's government chose to be "on the right side of history," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Dozens of Moscow Officials Resigned Over Putin's War: Ex-Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev resigned from his diplomatic role in May, writing that he had never been "so ashamed of my country" as when Russia invaded Ukraine.
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
Henry Kissinger's Shifting Views on Ukraine
The former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor previously insisted Kyiv should be neutral and not join NATO.
Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus
A former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be careful, he’s very dangerous,” Prigozhin said through his press service.He said Medvedev was wanted by Wagner’s in-house security service for “mistreatment of prisoners,” with the mercenary boss counting on assistance...
