ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Suspected ringleader in EU graft probe cuts deal for lighter sentence

The alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco has decided to reveal information about the affair in exchange for a lighter sentence, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday. Pier Antonio Panzeri, who was charged last month with corruption, money laundering and membership of a criminal...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
maritime-executive.com

Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter

Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
msn.com

Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus

A former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be careful, he’s very dangerous,” Prigozhin said through his press service.He said Medvedev was wanted by Wagner’s in-house security service for “mistreatment of prisoners,” with the mercenary boss counting on assistance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy