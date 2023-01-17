ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Could Falcons Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens could look to move on from Lamar Jackson this offseason. Could the Atlanta Falcons make the trade to acquire him?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, but with the team likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met, a trade is the likeliest avenue for the former NFL MVP to change teams this offseason.

A team that could pull the trigger and make a move for Jackson is the Atlanta Falcons , who would receive a huge upgrade over Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

Pro Football Focus mocked up a trade for the Falcons and Ravens that sends five picks to Baltimore for Jackson.

Falcons acquire: QB Lamar Jackson

Ravens acquire: 2023 first-round pick (No. 8), 2023 second-round pick (No. 44), 2023 third-round pick (No. 75), 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

It's a bold trade with a hefty price, but former MVP's aren't cheap. While coughing up three first-round picks is a lot, including this year's No. 8 pick, this could be the move the Falcons need to make in order to escape the doldrums of the NFC South and race back into contention for a Super Bowl.

Jackson would fit right into Atlanta's offensive identity of running the football. He also has a top-tier tight end in Kyle Pitts that could mirror how the Ravens utilize Mark Andrews.

It's a risk to send over so much future top-tier draft capital, but it could be worth it to net one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

