WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
newyorkalmanack.com
At The Races With New Yorker Cartoonist Saul Steinberg
In 1952, Steinberg visited Saratoga Springs, NY, on commission from Harper’s Magazine to provide drawings for an article. Though he previously produced a series of drawings of horses and their riders in the 1940s, this visit may have prompted his interest in thoroughbred racing. The National Museum of Racing...
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington
It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal
The project, which would rank among the largest solar arrays in the state, is in the beginning of its process with the Public Utility Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal.
mynbc5.com
Castleton community mourns the loss of 'town staple' as store owner looks to rebuild
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Vermont State Fire Marshall spent Tuesday in Castleton investigating what’s left of the Gilmore Home Center – a staple in the Castleton community. The store burned down in a fire Sunday morning. Scott Larson, the owner and president of the Gilmore Home Center,...
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season
According to the town manager, road crews began using larger stones to repair roads after last year’s awful mud season. After a dozen residents complained of flat tires, the town will switch back to its old methods. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season.
In Windsor, one street name sparks a broader discussion about social equity
Two years after a long and passionate town debate about Jacob Street, named for a man who owned an enslaved woman, Windsor residents working to strengthen social equity and inclusivity said the name remains a problematic message. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Windsor, one street name sparks a broader discussion about social equity.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
Hartford declares state of emergency
Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.
WCAX
Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
