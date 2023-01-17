ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

At The Races With New Yorker Cartoonist Saul Steinberg

In 1952, Steinberg visited Saratoga Springs, NY, on commission from Harper’s Magazine to provide drawings for an article. Though he previously produced a series of drawings of horses and their riders in the 1940s, this visit may have prompted his interest in thoroughbred racing. The National Museum of Racing...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD, VT

