ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
WTOP

Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after Davis’ 42-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 4-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 42 points in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over the IUPUI Jaguars. The Titans have gone 5-2 at home. Detroit Mercy is the...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Los Angeles brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -227, Blackhawks +185; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 9-15-2 record in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Stricker opens PGA Tour Champions with 6-shot win in Hawaii

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker seized control with a 60...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Calgary and Columbus take the ice in non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in a non-conference matchup. Calgary has a 22-16-9 record overall and a 13-8-2 record in home games. The Flames...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WTOP

Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics’ streak reaches 9

TORONTO (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

2-time Daytona 500 winner Kenseth inducted into Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth finally reached the top rung of his career on Friday night when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons in NASCAR before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy