The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most inconsistent teams this year. Their formula to success does not seem to be sustainable if they want to compete for an NBA championship in the next couple of years. Luka Doncic is on track for another top 5 MVP performance at the very least, but he is not receiving ample support that is vital in the path to compete with the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies or Denver Nuggets.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO