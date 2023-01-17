Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Would Mavs Trade with Knicks Satisfy Luka Doncic's Want For Roster Change?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Jalen Brunson Is The First Knicks Player In 58 Years To Do This
Jalen Brunson has done something that a New York Knicks player hasn't accomplished since 1965.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Hawks-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker
Late heroics help Grizzlies top Cavs for 11th straight win
Steven Adams put back a missed Ja Morant layup and Dillon Brooks blocked a desperation 3-point attempt from Darius Garland as time expired to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their 11th straight win, 115-114, over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The 11 straight wins matches the Memphis franchise...
2 players Mavs must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most inconsistent teams this year. Their formula to success does not seem to be sustainable if they want to compete for an NBA championship in the next couple of years. Luka Doncic is on track for another top 5 MVP performance at the very least, but he is not receiving ample support that is vital in the path to compete with the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies or Denver Nuggets.
sportingalert.com
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks?
DALLAS (Jan. 15) —— The Atlanta Hawks will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in their first matchup of the season. The game is set to take place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The Mavericks are currently favored...
CBS Sports
Jason Kidd calls out Mavericks for letting Hawks have a 'shootaround' after giving up 130 points in loss
After the Dallas Mavericks' fifth loss in six games on Wednesday, a 130-122 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Jason Kidd identified the problem: "We're not playing any defense." The Hawks scored 132.7 points per 100 possessions, and this was not an anomaly. In Dallas' preceding game, the Portland Trail...
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
